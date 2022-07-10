"Rohit took that review in fear" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar trolls Yuzvendra Chahal after 2nd IND vs ENG T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in some hilarious banter after India's series-winning 49-run triumph against England in the second T20I on Saturday, July 9.

Bhuvneshwar was once again brilliant with his swing bowling, picking up three wickets for just 15 runs. His second victim was of opposition skipper Jos Buttler. The destructive batter edged an away-swinger to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who was standing up to the stumps. The on-field umpire didn't give it out initially, but Pant, Chahal and Virat Kohli heard something and pushed Rohit to take the review, which was successful.

On BCCI's special show 'Chahal TV', the leg-spinner tried to push Bhuvneshwar into giving him credit for hearing the edge, even from afar. But the fast bowler trolled him cheekily, saying, "Rohit took that review in fear" because Chahal was next to bowl and Buttler would have smashed him. Here's how the chat went:

Chahal said:

"I was the first one to come forward because I heard it even at mid-on"

The pacer answered:

"The catch? Everyone heard it except Rishabh Pant!"

Chahal replied:

"You have to say I heard it the most clearly"

Bhuvneshwar quipped:

"Perhaps you did because you knew if he didn't get out, you were the next to bowl. Rohit took that review in fear of you being the next bowler and [Buttler] will hit you"

This was the second time the senior pacer got Buttler out in the series. In the first match, he set the England skipper up with away-anglers before sliding a beaming in-swinger that beat Buttler. Chahal, too, has been impressive so far. He bowled a spell of 2/32 in the first T20I and followed it up with figures of 2/10 in the second.

"The series win is a confidence boost" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Bhuvneshwar Kumar said "Captain Rohit Sharma, Coach Rahul Dravid and whole management backed me a lot after coming from injury, it has helped me a lot". Bhuvneshwar Kumar said "Captain Rohit Sharma, Coach Rahul Dravid and whole management backed me a lot after coming from injury, it has helped me a lot".

The win at Edgbaston also secured the series for Rohit's team. Bhuvneshwar called it a 'confidence boost", saying the Indian players believe they can replicate the success at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia as well. He said:

"It's a very good series win. We had talked about trying to do well against England because we know they are one of the top teams in this format. So the series win is a confidence boost. There are more series to come but winning this one at their home, has individually made us we feel more confident to replicate what we did here in Australia as well."

The third T20I will be played at Trent Bridge, starting at 7 pm IST on Sunday.

