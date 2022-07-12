Bumrah wrecks England with 6/19; hosts bundled out for 110 in 1st ODI 

Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets for 19 runs for Team India against England in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12). The visitors knocked England over for 110 in 25.2 overs as Mohammad Shami finished with 3/31.

Right from the moment Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first, the visitors were completely dominant over the Englishmen.

Bumrah and Shami got the Men in Blue off to an unbelievable start as Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were all back in the hut without scoring.

Roy dragged a delivery from the former that was slightly wide back onto his stumps in the second over. In the same over, Root nicked one that bounced viciously outside off stump.

Stokes bagged a golden duck as Shami got one to nip back off the seam from round the wicket and forced the left-hander to inside-edge the delivery. Rishabh Pant pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch, moving to his right.

Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) also perished to the Mumbai pacer as England lost half their side for 26 inside eight overs.

Bairstow had a tentative poke outside off stump and Pant pulled off another excellent catch, diving in front of first slip. Livingstone attempted to take on Bumrah and walked down the wicket. He was completely beaten by the movement as the ball crashed into the stumps.

The procession of wickets continued as Moeen Ali (14) chipped a return catch to Prasidh Krishna.

At the other end, England captain Jos Buttler was the only batter who looked to be in control of proceedings. He hit six boundaries to reach 30. However, he too was back in the pavilion in the 15th over, holing out to deep square leg off a well-directed bouncer from Shami.

Shami helped himself to a third wicket when he got a good length delivery to breach Craig Overton’s (8) defense and clean him up.

David Willey, Brydon Carse take England past 100 before Bumrah wraps up tail

When Overton was dismissed, England were eight wickets down for 68 runs. There were fears in the English camp as to whether the hosts would be able to cross three figures.

However, David Willey (21) showed some resolve and found some support from Brydon Carse (15). The duo added 35 for the ninth-wicket stand to take England past the 100-run mark.

The stand was broken by Bumrah, who ended Carse’s resistance with a cracking yorker and completed a memorable five-wicket haul. The England innings ended when Bumrah cleaned up Willey as the left-handed batter missed his attempted scoop to fine leg.

With the scalp, the pacer registered his career-best ODI figures. He also became the first Indian pacer to take six wickets in a one-dayer in England.

England’s 110 is now their lowest total against India in ODIs, their previous lowest being 125 in Jaipur (2006).

