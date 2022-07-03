Captain Jasprit Bumrah’s all-round brilliance puts India in command of Birmingham Test against England on Day 2

India captain Jasprit Bumrah came up with a superlative all-round effort to put the visitors in a commanding position by stumps on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test against England. Bumrah first clobbered an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, breaking a record along the way, and also lifting India past the 400-run mark.

The Indian pacer then claimed 3 for 35 to leave England reeling at 84 for 5 at the end of the day’s play on Saturday (July 2). The hosts, fresh from a 3-0 thrashing of New Zealand, are trailing India by a massive 332 runs.

They will be hopeful though, with the incredibly in-form Jonny Bairstow (12*) and dynamic captain Ben Stokes (0*) at the crease.

The honors for Day 2 though go to India without an iota of doubt. Resuming their first innings at 338 for 7, the visitors went on to post an impressive 416 on the board.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was 83 not out overnight, patiently moved into the 90s. He had some much-deserved luck on 92 when an edge off Matthew Potts went through the slips for four. Jadeja raised his third Test ton off the very next ball, crunching the England pacer through point for another boundary.

India lost their first wicket of the day when Mohammed Shami (16) ramped a short ball from Stuart Broad outside off stump straight to third man. The wicket was Broad’s 550th scalp in Test cricket. Jadeja’s innings soon ended on 104 as he was bowled trying to swing James Anderson across the line.

Jasprit Bumrah, however, stunned England by clobbering Broad for 29 runs in an over. The tail-end batter kept swinging hard at every delivery and ended up slamming two sixes (one off a no ball) and four fours as well.

Some of the strokes flew off the edges to the boundary while a couple were timed off the middle. A total of 35 runs were scored in that over, the 84th of the Indian innings, making it the most expensive ever in the history of Test cricket.

Anderson ended the agony for England by having Mohammed Siraj (2) caught at mid-off and, in the process, completing his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests. India, though, would have been mighty pleased to have crossed the 400-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah makes early inroads into England's batting

After his exploits with the willow, Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as well, dismissing both England openers for single-figure scores. Alex Lees (6) was cleaned up by a delivery that seamed back in sharply and rattled the stumps.

When India returned after lunch, which was taken early due to rain, Jasprit Bumrah got Zak Crawley (9) to nick a full-length ball outside off to third slip.

Following another frustrating rain interruption, the Indian skipper managed to find the edge of Ollie Pope’s (10) bat as he attempted a loose drive away from the body. Not long after, the weather gods played spoilsport again.

Mohammed Siraj dislodges Joe Root

When play resumed in the last session, Siraj delivered a massive blow to England’s hopes, ending Joe Root’s resistance on 31 off 67 balls. The in-form batter held one end up amid a procession of wickets at the other.

However, Siraj got one to jag back in sharply and bounce as well. Root attempted the late upper cut, the wrong shot to the delivery, and ended up paying the price - edging the ball to the keeper.

India could have had England in deeper trouble soon after, but Virat Kohli’s poor luck came in the way. Nightwatchman Jack Leach unintentionally guided a short ball from Shami to the slip cordon. Kohli had to leap to take the catch. He did jump, but could not hold on to the ball.

Shami eventually did get his man though, and deservedly so, as Leach (0) nicked a probing delivery to the keeper.

Like India on Day 1, England have also lost half their side for under 100. They will now need Bairstow and Stokes to do a Pant and Jadeja to claw their way back into the contest. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. would try and ensure that doesn't happen.

