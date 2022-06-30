"Captained the country before leading in FC/List A/IPL" - Wasim Jaffer wishes Jasprit Bumrah with MS Dhoni analogy

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer wished India's new stand-in Test captain Jasprit Bumrah luck for the all-important one-off Test against England at Edgbaston, which starts on Friday.

Bumrah has not captained any team in competitive cricket so far. However, the team management believes he has the right leadership traits and has appointed him the leader of the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

While there are doubts over how we would fare as captain, Wasim Jaffer, through another witty tweet of his, gave the example of Indian legend MS Dhoni, who was also inexperienced when first handed the reins to wish Bumrah luck. But the legendary captain won all three ICC white-ball tournaments and also took the Indian Test team to the summit.

Here's what Wasim Jaffer tweeted:

"Congratulations and good luck to @Jaspritbumrah93👊🏽 you can take inspiration from the fact that last Indian who captained the country before leading in FC/List A/IPL eneded up taking India to no.1 Test ranking and winning 3 ICC trophies 😉 #ENGvIND"

Wasim Jaffer revealed his predicted India XI after Jasprit Bumrah was announced captain

As soon as the BCCI announced that Jasprit Bumrah would captain the Indian Test team, Jaffer took to Twitter to reveal his ideal playing XI for India at Edgbaston. Jaffer went with the opening combination of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the absence of India's first-choice openers.

The former cricketer kept the middle-order of Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishbah Pant intact, but preferred Ravichandran Ashwin over Shardul Thakur. The seam-bowling all-rounder has been brilliant in England, but Jaffer went with two spinning options in Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



Gill

Pujara

Vihari

Kohli

Iyer

Pant (WK)

Jadeja

Ashwin

Shami

Bumrah (C)

Siraj



What's yours?

The pace trio of Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj completed Jaffer's XI. He probably feels this has the right balance of batting depth and bowling options to script a famous win over England.

