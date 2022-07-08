“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the master of inswingers, just like Mohammad Asif” - Danish Kaneria praises Team India pacer

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria has hailed Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as "the master of inswingers" following the latter’s impressive bowling effort in the first T20I against England in Southampton on Thursday, June 8. He also compared the seasoned Indian pacer to former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

Defending a total of 198, Bhuvneshwar got India off to the perfect start, cleaning up opposition skipper Jos Buttler for a golden duck with a superb inswinging delivery. Buttler attempted a flick but missed the ball, which hit his pads and crashed into the stumps.

Kaneria was all praise for the pacer following India's comprehensive 50-run win over England in the opening T20I. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“The ball that Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled to dismiss Jos Buttler at the start was a brilliant one. He moves the ball in the air and watching him bowl in England is even more fun. Because of the help he gets, he becomes a deadly bowler.”

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel



Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck #ENGvIND BOWLED!Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck BOWLED!Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck 🙌 #ENGvIND https://t.co/NClQLHXFgp

Kaneria added:

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the master of inswingers, just like Mohammad Asif. His seam and swing is so impressive, he proves too good for batters at times.”

Apart from Bhuvneshwar, the former Pakistan leg-spinner was also impressed with debutant pacer Arshdeep Singh, who picked up two for 18. He added:

“I have been saying from the start that India should play him. He can do wonders for Team India. He seems like someone who works hard and uses his brain very well. He was fearless.”

Kaneria, however, was critical of India’s fielding effort. Slamming the team over their lethargy on the field, he said:

“India dropped too many catches, which is not good. No excuses for such dropped catches at this professional level.”

India dropped six catches in the match, with Dinesh Karthik being the culprit on three occasions. Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal dropped one catch each.

“Want him to bowl more of leg spin” - Danish Kaneria on Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

With the ball, Chahal was impressive once again with figures of two for 32. Kaneria, however, expressed disappointment over one aspect of the leg-spinner’s bowling. He elaborated:

“Chahal got two wickets, but I would want him to bowl more of leg spin. I don’t know why he is bowling more of googlies and top spinners. He will need to work on that area.”

Chahal is Team India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He has claimed 77 wickets from 61 matches at a strike rate of 18.

