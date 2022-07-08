"When India is bowling, Rohit the captain makes a huge impression" - Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that Rohit Sharma's presence as captain makes a big difference, especially when the team is fielding. The 35-year-old returned to playing XI for the first T20I against England after missing the Birmingham Test due to COVID-19.

Rohit created history in Southampton, becoming the first captain to win 13 consecutive T20Is. India batted first and posted an impressive 198 for eight. The bowlers also did a great job restricting England to 148.

Reflecting on Team India’s emphatic win in the opening match of the series, Jaffer admitted that Rohit's presence as captain out in the middle does make a significant difference. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“I would definitely say that when India is bowling, Rohit the captain makes a huge impression. The changes that he makes and the calls that he takes, that makes a huge difference.”

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh also impressed in the opening game. However, debutant Arshdeep is not part of the squad for the remaining two T20Is as India have announced a different team for the same. Jaffer, however, agreed that the youngster deserves to carry on playing. He opined:

“Given a choice, Arshdeep plays the next game and (Jasprit) Bumrah can take rest. Bumrah comes back anyway. What we’ve seen of Arshdeep, I would have given him another game.”

Arshdeep registered figures of two for 18 from 3.3 overs on his T20I debut, which included a maiden as well.

“If he plays like this, he’s a certainty” - Wasim Jaffer on Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik was the standout performer in the opening game against England. After smashing his maiden T20I fifty (51 off 33), he also claimed four wickets for 33 runs with his medium pace. Praising the all-rounder, Jaffer said:

“The IPL was an eye-opener - the way he batted at No.4 and the way he bowled. And it just keeps on continuing. We all know that when Hardik Pandya is fit to bowl, he walks into the side. The question was only about his bowling. If he plays like this, he’s a certainty. I feel he needs to be vice-captain as well.”

Speaking specifically about Hardik's performance in Southampton, the former cricketer added:

“Hardik batted beautifully. He took on the bowlers at the right time. He’s a very smart bowler. He hit that deck hard and bowled that channel which is hard to hit and surprised the best of the batters from England. He just bossed the game totally.”

The 28-year-old was named 'Player of the Match' for his superb all-round effort in the first T20I. The second game of the series will be played in Birmingham on Saturday, July 9.

