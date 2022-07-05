"Difficult for Vihari" - Wasim Jaffer calls for Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion after IND vs ENG Test

Wasim Jaffer has called for Sarfaraz Khan's (2022 Ranji Trophy top-scorer) inclusion in India's Test squad at the expense of Hanuma Vihari. The former opener also opined on all-rounder Shardul Thakur's prospects in the side.

India slumbered to a seven-wicket defeat in the rescheduled fifth Test against England and now have to be content with a 2-2 series draw. Vihari, who got the No. 3 position for himself in just the last series, managed only 31 runs in this match and is already seeing calls for his axing.

Sarfaraz, who smashed 982 runs at an average of 123 in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, is one of the many options waiting in the wing. Vihari's predecessor at No. 3, Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a decent Test, and opener Shubman Gill are others.

Jaffer also asked for Gill to be played in the middle order, while saying that Thakur, despite having a poor game, should be backed a bit more. Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"It will definitely be difficult for Vihari because there's Sarfaraz Khan in waiting who's been in really good form in the Ranji Trophy and should be given an opportunity.

"Shubman Gill should be tried in the middle order. He's an up-and-coming talent but perhaps the opening spot is just not for him. Apart from that, I don't think Shardul Thakur should be dropped after just one match though."

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Bowlers got a pasting in second innings but India’s defeat IMO was failure of top order to make use of good batting conditions in second innings and put match beyond England. Draw would have meant a series win. Gill, Vihari and particularly Kohli didn’t pull their weight Bowlers got a pasting in second innings but India’s defeat IMO was failure of top order to make use of good batting conditions in second innings and put match beyond England. Draw would have meant a series win. Gill, Vihari and particularly Kohli didn’t pull their weight

Thakur was one of India's best players in the first part of the series in 2021. But he couldn't recreate his magic this time, recording scores of one (12) and four (26) with the bat and bowling an overall expensive spell of 1/113. He was one of the main targets for England's best performers, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

"India isn't going to play a lot of Test matches either" - Wasim Jaffer

ICC @ICC



Full details Change in #WTC23 standings after India are penalised points after the fifth #ENGvIND TestFull details Change in #WTC23 standings after India are penalised points after the fifth #ENGvIND Test 📈📉Full details 👇

The defeat was India's second straight overseas disappointment after a poor showing in South Africa late last year. The team also lost two additional World Test Championship (WTC) points due to their slow over rate in this game, dropping to No. 4 in the points table. Jaffer admitted the chances of reaching the final are bleak now.

He said:

"Yes. It feels like it will be difficult because the results have been that way. India isn't going to play a lot of Test matches either."

India's next assignment in the Future Tour Programme is a four-match Test series against Australia at home. Before that, they'll face Jos Buttler's England in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far