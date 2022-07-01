"Ek mauka bhi nhi de rahe"- Fans shocked as India prefer Umran over Arshdeep Singh in T20Is, despite getting ODI call-up vs England

Team India will play ODI cricket after quite a few months and with the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, the Men in Blue will want to work on their template. KL Rahul and his men lost 3-0 to South Africa earlier this year and that was perhaps a wake-up call that the visitors needed.

The Men in Blue have named a strong squad for the ODI series against England packed with the right mix of youth and experience.

While big guns like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan have been named, there is also another name that surprised a lot of people, and that was that of Arshdeep Singh.

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer is yet to make his debut for India. But in the past few IPL seasons, Arshdeep has shown exactly what he is capable of during different phases of the game. He has been sensational, especially in the death overs, and his left-arm angle will always provide the variety that India's bowling attack needs.

There were mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While they were happy to see Arshdeep Singh named in the ODI squad, they were also a bit shocked to see Umran Malik preferred over him in the T20I squad for the last two games.

From the looks of it, it seems that India are backing Malik over Arshdeep for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Many fans were unhappy that the left-armer was overlooked again. Here are some of the reactions:

Adityaaaaa @Adityaaaaa10

Hard Luck

Hope your time will come soon! I don't know why the BCCI selection panel preferring Umran Malik over Arshdeep Singh. In T20 cricket one need control over the ball more than pace. Arshdeep has everything which a perfect T20 fast bowler has!Hard Luck @arshdeepsinghh Hope your time will come soon! I don't know why the BCCI selection panel preferring Umran Malik over Arshdeep Singh. In T20 cricket one need control over the ball more than pace. Arshdeep has everything which a perfect T20 fast bowler has!Hard Luck @arshdeepsinghh Hope your time will come soon! https://t.co/J9p9cC4JNa

Aravint @aravint_2107



Umran is a solid 2-years away from proper high level T20I cricket, don't understand this one percent. That too ahead of Arshdeep, who should have debuted by now🥲



Appalling selection Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian squad for 2nd & 3rd T20I vs England:



Rohit (C), Ishan, Kohli, Surya, Hooda, Shreyas, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh, Harshal, Umran. Indian squad for 2nd & 3rd T20I vs England:Rohit (C), Ishan, Kohli, Surya, Hooda, Shreyas, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh, Harshal, Umran. So Umran really ahead of Arshdeep in their plansUmran is a solid 2-years away from proper high level T20I cricket, don't understand this one percent. That too ahead of Arshdeep, who should have debuted by now🥲Appalling selection twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… So Umran really ahead of Arshdeep in their plans 😭😭😭😭Umran is a solid 2-years away from proper high level T20I cricket, don't understand this one percent. That too ahead of Arshdeep, who should have debuted by now🥲Appalling selection twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Hooda in for all 3 T20s. Should have been in the one-day squad too Glad to see Arshdeep Singh picked in the ODI squad. No Bhuvneshwar though - is the team mgt moving on from him or is it a case of workload management leading into the T20 World Cup?Hooda in for all 3 T20s. Should have been in the one-day squad too #ENGvIND Glad to see Arshdeep Singh picked in the ODI squad. No Bhuvneshwar though - is the team mgt moving on from him or is it a case of workload management leading into the T20 World Cup?Hooda in for all 3 T20s. Should have been in the one-day squad too #ENGvIND

shikhar @shikharjain83 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian squad for 2nd & 3rd T20I vs England:



Rohit (C), Ishan, Kohli, Surya, Hooda, Shreyas, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh, Harshal, Umran. Indian squad for 2nd & 3rd T20I vs England:Rohit (C), Ishan, Kohli, Surya, Hooda, Shreyas, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh, Harshal, Umran. Arshdeep drop for pace merchant Arshdeep drop for pace merchant 😭😭😭 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Toothless Brain @CricFan50386556 How come arshdeep make a place in Odis how come and his selection is done on the basis of ipl and he dropped from t20is main squad the very same happened with ruturaj gaikawd is odis became a scape door for selectors . How come arshdeep make a place in Odis how come and his selection is done on the basis of ipl and he dropped from t20is main squad the very same happened with ruturaj gaikawd is odis became a scape door for selectors . https://t.co/D4fPjKWG0b

Rivaan @rivaanathwal31 ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja - who are a part of the fifth India have announced their squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against EnglandVirat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja - who are a part of the fifth #ENGvIND Test, will not be available for the first T20I on July 7 in Southampton India have announced their squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against EnglandVirat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja - who are a part of the fifth #ENGvIND Test, will not be available for the first T20I on July 7 in Southampton https://t.co/TFe894jhH0 What’s the point of sending those players home after the first t20? If Arshdeep doesn’t play any of the 4 games he’s available for, I’ll be fuming. twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… What’s the point of sending those players home after the first t20? If Arshdeep doesn’t play any of the 4 games he’s available for, I’ll be fuming. twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…

Jassa @JasCricket Not a better sight than seeing Arshdeep in the ODI squad but unfair to be dropped form 2nd and 3rd T20I. Disappointing to say the least from BCCI Not a better sight than seeing Arshdeep in the ODI squad but unfair to be dropped form 2nd and 3rd T20I. Disappointing to say the least from BCCI

Sukham Garg @SukhamGarg19 #BCCI #GREEDY I am Literally angry with Indian Cricket Team management due to their pointless decision of selection , they dropped Arshdeep for 2nd and 3rd T20I ,JUST WHY ?? and that Out of form Axar is still in there , they will lose the T20I series by 3-0, MARK MY WORDS !!! #ICT I am Literally angry with Indian Cricket Team management due to their pointless decision of selection , they dropped Arshdeep for 2nd and 3rd T20I ,JUST WHY ?? and that Out of form Axar is still in there , they will lose the T20I series by 3-0, MARK MY WORDS !!!#ICT #BCCI #GREEDY

RIP Mumma ❤️ @akashcr699 Dipping till Arshdeep makes his India debut Dipping till Arshdeep makes his India debut 👍

Utkarsh / Cricket is love ❤ @cricketfan__ Arshdeep Singh has received his maiden ODI call up in the Indian team.



But he is not part of the squad for the second and third T20Is against England.



Do Indian team no longer need left arm pacers in T20I? 🤔 Arshdeep Singh has received his maiden ODI call up in the Indian team. But he is not part of the squad for the second and third T20Is against England. Do Indian team no longer need left arm pacers in T20I? 🤔 https://t.co/fLwXEbbKgq

Sabarish S @VSabarish_22 Cricbuzz @cricbuzz Squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I



Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, SK Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, H Patel, U Malik Squad for 2nd and 3rd T20IRohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, SK Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, H Patel, U Malik Arshdeep deserves to be in the main squad ahead of umran twitter.com/cricbuzz/statu… Arshdeep deserves to be in the main squad ahead of umran twitter.com/cricbuzz/statu…

Srushti @Srushtipb Oh Arshdeep in Odi squad Oh Arshdeep in Odi squad 💃😍 https://t.co/l7Dye0cIDi

Nitin @Nitin_joshi__ Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian squad for 2nd & 3rd T20I vs England:



Rohit (C), Ishan, Kohli, Surya, Hooda, Shreyas, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh, Harshal, Umran. Indian squad for 2nd & 3rd T20I vs England:Rohit (C), Ishan, Kohli, Surya, Hooda, Shreyas, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh, Harshal, Umran. Avesh has got so many chances and umran has also got 2 matches. Still have no idea why they are not giving any chance to arshdeep. Ek mauka bhi nhi de rahe twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Avesh has got so many chances and umran has also got 2 matches. Still have no idea why they are not giving any chance to arshdeep. Ek mauka bhi nhi de rahe twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

"Ek mauka bhi nhi de rahe" (Not being given a single chance), mentioned in the last tweet, seems to be the general grievance of Arshdeep Singh fans.

India's squads for white-ball leg of England tour

1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

