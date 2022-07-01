"Ek mauka bhi nhi de rahe"- Fans shocked as India prefer Umran over Arshdeep Singh in T20Is, despite getting ODI call-up vs England

Team India will play ODI cricket after quite a few months and with the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, the Men in Blue will want to work on their template. KL Rahul and his men lost 3-0 to South Africa earlier this year and that was perhaps a wake-up call that the visitors needed.
The Men in Blue have named a strong squad for the ODI series against England packed with the right mix of youth and experience.
While big guns like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan have been named, there is also another name that surprised a lot of people, and that was that of Arshdeep Singh.
The 23-year-old left-arm pacer is yet to make his debut for India. But in the past few IPL seasons, Arshdeep has shown exactly what he is capable of during different phases of the game. He has been sensational, especially in the death overs, and his left-arm angle will always provide the variety that India's bowling attack needs.
There were mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While they were happy to see Arshdeep Singh named in the ODI squad, they were also a bit shocked to see Umran Malik preferred over him in the T20I squad for the last two games.
From the looks of it, it seems that India are backing Malik over Arshdeep for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Many fans were unhappy that the left-armer was overlooked again. Here are some of the reactions:
"Ek mauka bhi nhi de rahe" (Not being given a single chance), mentioned in the last tweet, seems to be the general grievance of Arshdeep Singh fans.
India's squads for white-ball leg of England tour
1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik
3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh