“History is written by winners” - Elated Indian players react after ODI series triumph in England 

Team India cricketers took to social media to express their joy following the 2-1 ODI series win over England. The Men in Blue defeated England by five wickets in the deciding ODI on Sunday (July 17) at OId Trafford in Manchester to clinch the series.

After the famous win, most of the Indian players took to their Instagram handles to share snapshots of the team’s celebrations. Man of the Match Rishabh Pant shared a picture with Hardik Pandya, batting coach Vikram Rathour and Mohammed Siraj and wrote:

“Big effort from the boys. Another 🏆 in the cabinet.”

Player of the Series Hardik uploaded a number of pictures from his all-round performance on Sunday in Manchester and commented:

“Amazing series win 🇮🇳 Thanks for all the love and support ❤️.”

Senior batter Virat Kohli, who had a poor series with the willow, hailed the team and commented:

“Brilliant run chase and a great series win. 🇮🇳.”

Here’s a compilation of reactions following Team India’s ODI series triumph over England:

Apart from the players, the fans also joined in the celebrations. The Bharat Army rendered a special song for centurion Pant, while the Barmy Army shared a clip of the crowd in Manchester celebrating following India’s triumph.

“Hopefully, I will remember my first ODI century for the rest of my life” - Pant after India’s victory over England

Team India’s victory on Sunday was built around Pant’s fantastic hundred (125*) and a superb all-round show from Pandya (4/24 & 71). The keeper-batter and the all-rounder added 133 runs for the fifth wicket to guide the visitors’ chase of 260.

Reacting to his maiden ODI hundred, Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Hopefully, I will remember my first ODI century for the rest of my life. But when I was in there, I was just focusing on one ball at a time.”

Pant walked in after India had lost two early wickets and displayed amazing maturity to take the team over the line. Speaking of his innings, the 24-year-old said:

“When a team is under pressure and you bat like that, that's what you aspire to do. I enjoy playing in England and will do whatever I can do to keep enjoying my cricket.”

Praising the bowling, he concluded:

“Credit to our bowlers for keeping them to 260. Not only this game, they have bowled well through the series. Not only this series either, they have been excellent all year.”

Bowling first after winning the toss, the visitors restricted England to 259 in 45.5 overs. Apart from Pandya, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also impressed with figures of three for 60.

