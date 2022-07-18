[WATCH] Rohit Sharma’s priceless reaction as he gets sprayed with champagne following India’s ODI series win over England 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was caught completely off guard by his teammates, who sprayed champagne on him during the celebrations following the visitors' ODI series win over England.

India clinched the three-match one-day series 2-1 after a five-wicket win in the deciding one-dayer at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17). Rishabh Pant (125* off 113) and Hardik Pandya (4/24 and 71) were the architects of India’s memorable triumph.

Having won a hard-fought series, the Indian players decided to have some fun at the post-match ceremony. After Rohit Sharma lifted the trophy to signal India’s triumph, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan took him by surprise as he started spraying champagne on him. The other players joined in, and the Indian captain was drenched in a matter of seconds.

Sky Sports’ official Twitter handle shared a video of the Indian team’s celebrations with the caption 'WINNERS'.

The visitors bowled first after winning the toss in Manchester and restricted England to 259 in 45.5 overs. While Pandya claimed four wickets in seven overs, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the tail, finishing with figures of 3-60.

India stumbled to 72-4 in their chase before a fifth-wicket stand of 133 between Pant and Pandya put India on course for victory. The visitors raced home in 42.1 overs as Pant went berserk at the end.

“At no point did we feel they were panicking” - Rohit Sharma on Pant-Pandya stand

Chasing 260, India got off to yet another poor start, as the top three were back in the hut with only 38 runs on the board. Suryakumar Yadav also perished cheaply to leave the visitors tottering at 72-4.

However, Pant and Pandya looked in complete control of proceedings during their century stand. Praising the duo, Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

“Quite pleased with both of them - they were clinical with the bat, and at no point did we feel they were panicking. They were just playing cricketing shots all the way through.”

Reflecting on the series win, Rohit added that he's very pleased but admitted that there's still scope for improvement. He said:

“Very very pleased. We came here and wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball cricket. Moving forward, we have to improve a lot on a few certain areas, but I am very proud of the boys. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember. It's not an easy place to win games, but I thought the way we played this entire white ball leg was fantastic. It was something we wanted to do for a long time, and to finally come and achieve that is great.”

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Player of the match, Rishabh Pant reflects on getting his first ODI century to help India to victory



#ENGvIND "I'll keep doing whatever I can and keep enjoying my cricket"Player of the match, Rishabh Pant reflects on getting his first ODI century to help India to victory "I'll keep doing whatever I can and keep enjoying my cricket" 😍Player of the match, Rishabh Pant reflects on getting his first ODI century to help India to victory 👏✨#ENGvIND https://t.co/gtlD0V4IrI

India’s next assignment is a white ball series in West Indies, where they'll play three ODIs and five T20Is.

