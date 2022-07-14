England cricket team gift jersey to girl hit by Rohit Sharma’s six; India captain takes phone number of girl’s father

The England cricket team gifted a jersey to Meera Salvi, the girl who was hit by a six from Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the first one-dayer at the Kennington Oval in London. Rohit himself took the phone number of the six-year-old girl’s father.

Rohit hit a well-timed six off David Willey in the fifth over of India's chase against England in the opening ODI on Tuesday, 12 July. A short-pitched delivery was dispatched into the stands over long-leg. However, the ball struck a little girl in the stands.

In a praiseworthy gesture, the England team sent their physio to see if the girl was okay. On Wednesday morning, a photo of Rohit meeting the girl also emerged on social media.

A Twitter handle by the name 'ROHIT Era' shared an update regarding Meera and wrote:

“Meera Salvi, a six year old girl in crowd was hit on the back by a six by #RohitSharma . Game temporarily halted to see whether girl had sustained any injuries. Girl received medical care, and match continued. Rohit took her father's phone no. Team England gifted her a Jersey.”

ROHIT Era™ 🇮🇳 @TheRohitEra Meera Salvi, a six year old girl in crowd was hit on the back by a six by #RohitSharma . Game temporarily halted to see whether girl had sustained any injuries. Girl received medical care, and match continued. Rohit took her father's phone no. Team England gifted her a Jersey. Meera Salvi, a six year old girl in crowd was hit on the back by a six by #RohitSharma . Game temporarily halted to see whether girl had sustained any injuries. Girl received medical care, and match continued. Rohit took her father's phone no. Team England gifted her a Jersey. https://t.co/Hi20JYhjAi

The Twitter user also shared a picture of the six-year-old girl posing with the England jersey.

Utkarsh / Cricket is love ❤ @cricketfan__ Rohit Sharma met the girl after the match who got injured by Rohit's six and gave her chocolate. Nice gesture by the Indian Captain Rohit Sharma met the girl after the match who got injured by Rohit's six and gave her chocolate. Nice gesture by the Indian Captain 👏 https://t.co/thFlfro1Bb

India will look to seal ODI series against England at Lord’s

Team India will be keen to clinch the one-day series when they take on England in the second match of the three-game series at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14). The visitors are 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The Men in Blue thumped England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval in London. Bowling first after winning the toss, India bundled out the hosts for 110 in 25.2 overs. While Jasprit Bumrah registered career-best figures of six for 19, Mohammad Shami claimed 3 for 31.

In response, Rohit (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) added an unbeaten 114 for the opening wicket as the visitors romped home in 18.4 overs.

Also Read: No Virat Kohli as Team India’s squad for T20I series in West Indies is announced; Ravichandran Ashwin makes a comeback

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far