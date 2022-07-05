“Nothing feels better than this” - Fans react as Rohit Sharma is seen in Team India huddle ahead of Day 5 of Birmingham Test

Team India’s regular skipper Rohit Shama has joined the Test squad ahead of the final day of the Birmingham Test against England on Tuesday.

Rohit was ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being named captain for the game and Rishabh Pant vice-captain.

A couple of days back, it was reported that Rohit Sharma had come out of isolation after having tested negative for COVID-19. He is now available for the white-ball series against England, which starts with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7.

Ahead of Day 5 of the Birmingham Test, the BCCI shared a picture of the Indian team in a huddle, which also had Rohit. The Indian cricket board uploaded the picture with the caption:

“A huge final day beckons. Let's do this 🙌 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND.”

Indian fans had some interesting thoughts to share on spotting full-time captain Rohit with the team in the huddle.

Here are some of the reactions:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Nothing feels better than this. Just to see him where he belongs. @ImRo45 Nothing feels better than this. Just to see him where he belongs. @ImRo45 ❤️ https://t.co/56CT4eKZj3

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 @AvengerReturns



Could have won the match

Could have lifted the trophy

Could have become the first Indian Captain to win a Test at Edgabston

Could have won MOTS easily



Missed so much @ImRo45 If he would have played...Could have won the matchCould have lifted the trophyCould have become the first Indian Captain to win a Test at EdgabstonCould have won MOTS easilyMissed so much @AvengerReturns @ImRo45 If he would have played...Could have won the match Could have lifted the trophy Could have become the first Indian Captain to win a Test at Edgabston Could have won MOTS easily Missed so much 💔

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma on the field just before the day's play. Rohit Sharma on the field just before the day's play. https://t.co/AXxY2tgMKV

Em!N€nt $oC!@li$t @NosaneEmi

Mark my words @BCCI Hitman in the dressing room is going to be a huge differenceMark my words @BCCI Hitman in the dressing room is going to be a huge differenceMark my words

deepthi baskar @DeepthiBaskar @BCCI I see rohit in this pic.... Can he go to the field??? And do fielding for someone else??? @BCCI I see rohit in this pic.... Can he go to the field??? And do fielding for someone else???

Himanshu Pandey🇮🇳 @smilingbuddha71 @mufaddal_vohra Like this if you think India Missing him badly @mufaddal_vohra Like this if you think India Missing him badly

Vivek Desai @VivekDe41568171 @ImTanujSingh I think we definitely miss our regular opner Rohit rahul and mayank @ImTanujSingh I think we definitely miss our regular opner Rohit rahul and mayank

Anurag Anand @Cric8CrazyAnu @ImTanujSingh Now if India win today , his fans will give full credit to Rohit Sharma. @ImTanujSingh Now if India win today , his fans will give full credit to Rohit Sharma.

Saurabh Yadav @Saurabhkry08 @ImTanujSingh Will he join the team for 5th day.... because we missing best slip fielder.. @ImTanujSingh Will he join the team for 5th day.... because we missing best slip fielder.. 😍

“We had a pretty ordinary day” - Team India’s batting coach blames batters for conceding advantage

Team India were in the driver's seat ahead of Day 4, with a lead of 257 and seven wickets in hand. However, they crumbled from the overnight score of 125/3 to 245 all out to bring England back into the match.

Speaking at the end of Day 4, Indian coach Vikram Rathour admitted:

"The plans didn't work out. I'll agree that we had a pretty ordinary day as far as batting is concerned. We were ahead in the game. We were in a position where we really could've batted them out of the game.

"Unfortunately, it didn't happen. A lot of people got starts but really couldn't convert. We were expecting one of them to play a big knock and have a big partnership but unfortunately, it didn't happen like that."

Chasing 378, England resumed their innings on Day 5 at 259/3. The hosts went to stumps on Day 4 in command, with Joe Root unbeaten on 76 and Jonny Bairstow on 72.

