“Nothing feels better than this” - Fans react as Rohit Sharma is seen in Team India huddle ahead of Day 5 of Birmingham Test

Team India’s regular skipper Rohit Shama has joined the Test squad ahead of the final day of the Birmingham Test against England on Tuesday.
Rohit was ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being named captain for the game and Rishabh Pant vice-captain.
A couple of days back, it was reported that Rohit Sharma had come out of isolation after having tested negative for COVID-19. He is now available for the white-ball series against England, which starts with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7.
Ahead of Day 5 of the Birmingham Test, the BCCI shared a picture of the Indian team in a huddle, which also had Rohit. The Indian cricket board uploaded the picture with the caption:
“A huge final day beckons. Let's do this 🙌 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND.”
Indian fans had some interesting thoughts to share on spotting full-time captain Rohit with the team in the huddle.
Here are some of the reactions:
“We had a pretty ordinary day” - Team India’s batting coach blames batters for conceding advantage
Team India were in the driver's seat ahead of Day 4, with a lead of 257 and seven wickets in hand. However, they crumbled from the overnight score of 125/3 to 245 all out to bring England back into the match.
Speaking at the end of Day 4, Indian coach Vikram Rathour admitted:
"The plans didn't work out. I'll agree that we had a pretty ordinary day as far as batting is concerned. We were ahead in the game. We were in a position where we really could've batted them out of the game.
"Unfortunately, it didn't happen. A lot of people got starts but really couldn't convert. We were expecting one of them to play a big knock and have a big partnership but unfortunately, it didn't happen like that."
Chasing 378, England resumed their innings on Day 5 at 259/3. The hosts went to stumps on Day 4 in command, with Joe Root unbeaten on 76 and Jonny Bairstow on 72.