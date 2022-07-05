"Bhaiya, ye deewar tootti kyu nahi hai?" - Fans slam Shardul, Siraj as Bairstow-Root push India out on Day 4 of IND vs ENG Test

Head coach Rahul Dravid, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, and India's batting lineup came under fire from fans as the visitors lost control of the Edgbaston Test against England on Day 4. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root piled on runs, taking their team to just 119 runs behind victory with seven wickets in hand.

Indian pacers didn't get much help from the new ball and England's openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley put up a 107-run stand in pursuit of 378 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's back-to-back wickets and a lucky runout brought the Men in Blue back into the game.

However, against Root and Bairstow, the bowlers seemed to have completely lost the plot. Despite not showing the 'Bazball' belligerence, Root and Bairstow ended the day at 76* (112) and 72* (87) respectively.

Siraj and Thakur's inexperience in handling busy batters came to the fore as they struggled to put in consistent spells and leaked runs at an average economy rate of 5.5 runs per over.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A dominating day for England as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow take them closer to the target.



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Stumps on Day 4! 🏏A dominating day for England as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow take them closer to the target. Stumps on Day 4! 🏏 A dominating day for England as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow take them closer to the target. #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/89p6mPRywD

Lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling a defensive over-the-wicket line for a large share of the day didn't help either.

There were a lot of loose deliveries even from Bumrah and Shami in the second half of the day alongside some questionable field placements, which allowed easy singles.

Fans on Twitter were not happy with how the Indian team performed on the penultimate day of the Test match. They longed for Virat Kohli and former head coach Ravi Shastri's leadership, missed Ishant Sharma's control, and wondered if there was still some hope for a series win.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Imperial Tiffin @Yash_Dhawan_

#INDvENG #INDvsENG

#ENGvIND Unless laidback & ultra defensive brain fade Rahul Dravid is shown the gate (along with interfering Ganguly), India will continue losing series after series Unless laidback & ultra defensive brain fade Rahul Dravid is shown the gate (along with interfering Ganguly), India will continue losing series after series#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND

Dweplea @dweplea Things that india can’t blame this defeat on : 1. Luck, rain helped them tons 2. Conditions, least foreign conditions india have faced abroad since 2016. Things that india can’t blame this defeat on : 1. Luck, rain helped them tons 2. Conditions, least foreign conditions india have faced abroad since 2016.

Vaishnavi Bhaskaran @vaishbhaskaran Can’t believe Ashwin had to sit out so these two idiots could return t20 figures Can’t believe Ashwin had to sit out so these two idiots could return t20 figures

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Ashwin should have played this Test. Ashwin should have played this Test.

It's Raaj @Rajatbajpai6

#INDvENG Our gully team better than this bowling line up ! Our gully team better than this bowling line up ! #INDvENG

ηєнα @_dreamer__neha @imVkohli #INDvENG Pant be like: Cheeku bhaya aap kese test jeet lete the🥺 Pant be like: Cheeku bhaya aap kese test jeet lete the🥺😭 @imVkohli #INDvENG https://t.co/hUkFzNPg68

Tejas @cricket__143

#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvENG #INDvsENG No disrespect for Bumrah, but If virat kohli was the captian, then situation might me different! No disrespect for Bumrah, but If virat kohli was the captian, then situation might me different!#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvENG #INDvsENG

Pusif4141 @Pusif41411 #INDvENG



Indian Bowling attack looks weak



Going without Spin specialist like



He could have bowled tight overs & make Batters struggle with his variations



Going all out with pace is making batters job easy



And No Jadejas magic Indian Bowling attack looks weakGoing without Spin specialist like @ashwinravi99 is big let down according to meHe could have bowled tight overs & make Batters struggle with his variationsGoing all out with pace is making batters job easyAnd No Jadejas magic #INDvENGIndian Bowling attack looks weak Going without Spin specialist like @ashwinravi99 is big let down according to meHe could have bowled tight overs & make Batters struggle with his variationsGoing all out with pace is making batters job easyAnd No Jadejas magic 😑

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 The frustration right now is so similar to the one experienced during the Cape Town Test earlier this year, which at the end of the third innings of the match, most thought would be won by India before SA cruised to a win. Only thing left is for Kohli to talk to the stumps now. The frustration right now is so similar to the one experienced during the Cape Town Test earlier this year, which at the end of the third innings of the match, most thought would be won by India before SA cruised to a win. Only thing left is for Kohli to talk to the stumps now.

pranit malik @pranitmalik



England aggresive mindset and India's defensive "Dravid" mindset to blame in my book.



Rookie captain Bumrah. Happend in Soutj Africa as well. Kohli Era is over in more ways than one.



This team will go back to the 90's. Ganguly congrats. #ENGvsIND Match in the bag for England.England aggresive mindset and India's defensive "Dravid" mindset to blame in my book.Rookie captain Bumrah. Happend in Soutj Africa as well. Kohli Era is over in more ways than one.This team will go back to the 90's. Ganguly congrats. #ENGvsIND Match in the bag for England.England aggresive mindset and India's defensive "Dravid" mindset to blame in my book.Rookie captain Bumrah. Happend in Soutj Africa as well. Kohli Era is over in more ways than one.This team will go back to the 90's. Ganguly congrats.

Tejas @cricket__143

#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvENG #INDvsENG No disrespect for Bumrah, but If virat kohli was the captian, then situation might me different! No disrespect for Bumrah, but If virat kohli was the captian, then situation might me different!#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvENG #INDvsENG

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



Didn't think we'd see India on the backfoot on stumps ahead of play tomorrow.



#INDvENG What a partnership this has been between Root and BairstowDidn't think we'd see India on the backfoot on stumps ahead of play tomorrow. What a partnership this has been between Root and Bairstow 😯Didn't think we'd see India on the backfoot on stumps ahead of play tomorrow. #INDvENG

Anuj Prabhu 🇮🇳 @APTalksCricket



Wanted Bumrah to share the trophy with Virat, but seems he will with Stokes.



#INDvsENG #ENGvIND #Cricket Another session of painful slow death tomorrow from 3-5 pmWanted Bumrah to share the trophy with Virat, but seems he will with Stokes. #Cricket Twitter Another session of painful slow death tomorrow from 3-5 pmWanted Bumrah to share the trophy with Virat, but seems he will with Stokes.#INDvsENG #ENGvIND #Cricket #CricketTwitter

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos



#ENGvIND The kind of day when you keep watching till the sad, heart breaking end because what is sport if not a bit of self inflicted sadness The kind of day when you keep watching till the sad, heart breaking end because what is sport if not a bit of self inflicted sadness #ENGvIND

Abhinav @TotalKohli You only miss the sun when it starts to snow

You only miss the sun when it starts to snow https://t.co/IzFWul68vt

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73

#INDvsENG For some reason or three, Bumrah hasn’t bowled much in the last - most important - session here. Why? For some reason or three, Bumrah hasn’t bowled much in the last - most important - session here. Why? #INDvsENG

Hitesh1708 @Hitesh17081 @vikrantgupta73 I see England winning this game comfortably, our batsmen didn’t apply themselves in 2nd innings which will eventually result in a series draw..!!! @vikrantgupta73 I see England winning this game comfortably, our batsmen didn’t apply themselves in 2nd innings which will eventually result in a series draw..!!!

ً @Sobuujj always remember we were leading this series by 2-1 under the greatest Indian test captain. @imVkohli always remember we were leading this series by 2-1 under the greatest Indian test captain. @imVkohli 🐐 https://t.co/PrudGH31O1

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Shardul has a knack of taking key wickets. But the fourth seamer should be ideally keeping it tight and bowling a few maiden overs.



Agreed that Siraj has also bowled both sides of the wicket and has been even more expensive.



But I am thinking of the fourth seamer's role. Shardul has a knack of taking key wickets. But the fourth seamer should be ideally keeping it tight and bowling a few maiden overs.Agreed that Siraj has also bowled both sides of the wicket and has been even more expensive.But I am thinking of the fourth seamer's role.

Vaishnavi Bhaskaran @vaishbhaskaran Siraj’s expressions after getting carted all over after consistently not bowling to his field is the same energy as Kohli’s surprised face after getting caught flailing at a ball on 7th stump. Siraj’s expressions after getting carted all over after consistently not bowling to his field is the same energy as Kohli’s surprised face after getting caught flailing at a ball on 7th stump.

YouAreRight👀 @huihui_____ Shardul and siraj from both ends

ICT fans rn: Shardul and siraj from both endsICT fans rn: https://t.co/Rvc0RSj19S

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS India lacking control with both Siraj and Shardul. They haven't even needed to do #BazBall stuff. Too many poor balls, still enough time to correct but have to do it soon. Bowl to your field at least. India lacking control with both Siraj and Shardul. They haven't even needed to do #BazBall stuff. Too many poor balls, still enough time to correct but have to do it soon. Bowl to your field at least.

Manya @CSKian716 This match is just a re-watch of the SA tests earlier this year. India being on top at some point in the game, then comes a batting collapse, and finally some toothless bowling at the end to see the opposition cruise to the target. This match is just a re-watch of the SA tests earlier this year. India being on top at some point in the game, then comes a batting collapse, and finally some toothless bowling at the end to see the opposition cruise to the target.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Jo'burg - lost by 7 wickets

Cape Town - lost by 7 wickets

Edgbaston - England have 7 wickets left, an unbeaten 150-run stand going and 119 more runs to get



This could very well end in another 7 wicket loss



#ENGvIND India in overseas Tests in 2022Jo'burg - lost by 7 wicketsCape Town - lost by 7 wicketsEdgbaston - England have 7 wickets left, an unbeaten 150-run stand going and 119 more runs to getThis could very well end in another 7 wicket loss India in overseas Tests in 2022Jo'burg - lost by 7 wicketsCape Town - lost by 7 wicketsEdgbaston - England have 7 wickets left, an unbeaten 150-run stand going and 119 more runs to get This could very well end in another 7 wicket loss#ENGvIND

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Will be the worst Test defeat that I would have witnessed as an Indian fan post Sydney 2008. Nothing comes close to that though. There can't be, and shouldn't be any excuses for not defending 378. Just been very disappointing bowling with very little discipline. Will be the worst Test defeat that I would have witnessed as an Indian fan post Sydney 2008. Nothing comes close to that though. There can't be, and shouldn't be any excuses for not defending 378. Just been very disappointing bowling with very little discipline.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Really disappointed with Siraj & Shardul. Just failed to bowl tight sustained spells with the ball these two. Siraj went for over 5 even in the first inns, despite getting 4 wickets. Really disappointed with Siraj & Shardul. Just failed to bowl tight sustained spells with the ball these two. Siraj went for over 5 even in the first inns, despite getting 4 wickets.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Ishant dropped pace because of injuries last year, but the holding role he performed from one end was worth its weight in gold for a long, long time. I don't think he's done yet if he stays fit and even otherwise, a similar replacement has to be groomed well #ENGvIND Ishant dropped pace because of injuries last year, but the holding role he performed from one end was worth its weight in gold for a long, long time. I don't think he's done yet if he stays fit and even otherwise, a similar replacement has to be groomed well #ENGvIND

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Captain Jasprit Bumrah @CricCrazyV Indian team moving on from Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav to Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur is bit of a downgrade especially Ishant use to stop runs from one end and other Pacers took wickets and in Siraj and Shardul's case both give so many runs. Indian team moving on from Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav to Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur is bit of a downgrade especially Ishant use to stop runs from one end and other Pacers took wickets and in Siraj and Shardul's case both give so many runs.

Can India still win on Day 5?

Barring rain, this match is headed for a result. Bumrah and Co. can only lift the series if they get the next seven English batters out, which will require a mix of some drastically improved bowling and luck.

The magic will have to come from Bumrah and Shami and it will have to be in the first 45 minutes. Otherwise, given the form Root and Bairstow are in, it looks almost certain to go England's way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far