"Bhaiya, ye deewar tootti kyu nahi hai?" - Fans slam Shardul, Siraj as Bairstow-Root push India out on Day 4 of IND vs ENG Test

Twitter reacts to India's Day 4 performance.
Modified Jul 05, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Head coach Rahul Dravid, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, and India's batting lineup came under fire from fans as the visitors lost control of the Edgbaston Test against England on Day 4. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root piled on runs, taking their team to just 119 runs behind victory with seven wickets in hand.

Indian pacers didn't get much help from the new ball and England's openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley put up a 107-run stand in pursuit of 378 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's back-to-back wickets and a lucky runout brought the Men in Blue back into the game.

However, against Root and Bairstow, the bowlers seemed to have completely lost the plot. Despite not showing the 'Bazball' belligerence, Root and Bairstow ended the day at 76* (112) and 72* (87) respectively.

Siraj and Thakur's inexperience in handling busy batters came to the fore as they struggled to put in consistent spells and leaked runs at an average economy rate of 5.5 runs per over.

Stumps on Day 4! 🏏 A dominating day for England as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow take them closer to the target. #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/89p6mPRywD

Lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling a defensive over-the-wicket line for a large share of the day didn't help either.

There were a lot of loose deliveries even from Bumrah and Shami in the second half of the day alongside some questionable field placements, which allowed easy singles.

Fans on Twitter were not happy with how the Indian team performed on the penultimate day of the Test match. They longed for Virat Kohli and former head coach Ravi Shastri's leadership, missed Ishant Sharma's control, and wondered if there was still some hope for a series win.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Unless laidback & ultra defensive brain fade Rahul Dravid is shown the gate (along with interfering Ganguly), India will continue losing series after series#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND
Things that india can’t blame this defeat on : 1. Luck, rain helped them tons 2. Conditions, least foreign conditions india have faced abroad since 2016.
BEN STOKES!!!!!!! I WANT RAIN 🌧️🌧️🌧️ TOMORROW #ENGvsIND #INDvENG
Can’t believe Ashwin had to sit out so these two idiots could return t20 figures
Ashwin should have played this Test.
Our gully team better than this bowling line up ! #INDvENG
Pant be like: Cheeku bhaya aap kese test jeet lete the🥺😭 @imVkohli #INDvENG https://t.co/hUkFzNPg68
No disrespect for Bumrah, but If virat kohli was the captian, then situation might me different!#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvENG #INDvsENG
#INDvENGIndian Bowling attack looks weak Going without Spin specialist like @ashwinravi99 is big let down according to meHe could have bowled tight overs & make Batters struggle with his variationsGoing all out with pace is making batters job easyAnd No Jadejas magic 😑
The frustration right now is so similar to the one experienced during the Cape Town Test earlier this year, which at the end of the third innings of the match, most thought would be won by India before SA cruised to a win. Only thing left is for Kohli to talk to the stumps now.
#ENGvsIND Match in the bag for England.England aggresive mindset and India's defensive "Dravid" mindset to blame in my book.Rookie captain Bumrah. Happend in Soutj Africa as well. Kohli Era is over in more ways than one.This team will go back to the 90's. Ganguly congrats.
No disrespect for Bumrah, but If virat kohli was the captian, then situation might me different!#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvENG #INDvsENG
What a partnership this has been between Root and Bairstow 😯Didn't think we'd see India on the backfoot on stumps ahead of play tomorrow. #INDvENG
Another session of painful slow death tomorrow from 3-5 pmWanted Bumrah to share the trophy with Virat, but seems he will with Stokes.#INDvsENG #ENGvIND #Cricket #CricketTwitter
The kind of day when you keep watching till the sad, heart breaking end because what is sport if not a bit of self inflicted sadness #ENGvIND
For some reason or three, Bumrah hasn’t bowled much in the last - most important - session here. Why? #INDvsENG
@vikrantgupta73 I see England winning this game comfortably, our batsmen didn’t apply themselves in 2nd innings which will eventually result in a series draw..!!!
always remember we were leading this series by 2-1 under the greatest Indian test captain. @imVkohli 🐐 https://t.co/PrudGH31O1
Ishant Sharma right now 😪 https://t.co/OtB031Zdvt
Shardul has a knack of taking key wickets. But the fourth seamer should be ideally keeping it tight and bowling a few maiden overs.Agreed that Siraj has also bowled both sides of the wicket and has been even more expensive.But I am thinking of the fourth seamer's role.
Siraj’s expressions after getting carted all over after consistently not bowling to his field is the same energy as Kohli’s surprised face after getting caught flailing at a ball on 7th stump.
Shardul and siraj from both endsICT fans rn: https://t.co/Rvc0RSj19S
Siraj & Shardul together https://t.co/pK1Y3YpSZ3
India lacking control with both Siraj and Shardul. They haven't even needed to do #BazBall stuff. Too many poor balls, still enough time to correct but have to do it soon. Bowl to your field at least.
Indian bowlers right now.4th wicket girti kyu nahi.#INDvENG | #JoeRoot https://t.co/fzwwcHXdxX
This match is just a re-watch of the SA tests earlier this year. India being on top at some point in the game, then comes a batting collapse, and finally some toothless bowling at the end to see the opposition cruise to the target.
India in overseas Tests in 2022Jo'burg - lost by 7 wicketsCape Town - lost by 7 wicketsEdgbaston - England have 7 wickets left, an unbeaten 150-run stand going and 119 more runs to get This could very well end in another 7 wicket loss#ENGvIND
Will be the worst Test defeat that I would have witnessed as an Indian fan post Sydney 2008. Nothing comes close to that though. There can't be, and shouldn't be any excuses for not defending 378. Just been very disappointing bowling with very little discipline.
Really disappointed with Siraj & Shardul. Just failed to bowl tight sustained spells with the ball these two. Siraj went for over 5 even in the first inns, despite getting 4 wickets.
Ishant dropped pace because of injuries last year, but the holding role he performed from one end was worth its weight in gold for a long, long time. I don't think he's done yet if he stays fit and even otherwise, a similar replacement has to be groomed well #ENGvIND
Indian team moving on from Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav to Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur is bit of a downgrade especially Ishant use to stop runs from one end and other Pacers took wickets and in Siraj and Shardul's case both give so many runs.

Barring rain, this match is headed for a result. Bumrah and Co. can only lift the series if they get the next seven English batters out, which will require a mix of some drastically improved bowling and luck.

The magic will have to come from Bumrah and Shami and it will have to be in the first 45 minutes. Otherwise, given the form Root and Bairstow are in, it looks almost certain to go England's way.

