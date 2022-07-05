"Bhaiya, ye deewar tootti kyu nahi hai?" - Fans slam Shardul, Siraj as Bairstow-Root push India out on Day 4 of IND vs ENG Test

Head coach Rahul Dravid, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, and India's batting lineup came under fire from fans as the visitors lost control of the Edgbaston Test against England on Day 4. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root piled on runs, taking their team to just 119 runs behind victory with seven wickets in hand.
Indian pacers didn't get much help from the new ball and England's openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley put up a 107-run stand in pursuit of 378 runs. Jasprit Bumrah's back-to-back wickets and a lucky runout brought the Men in Blue back into the game.
However, against Root and Bairstow, the bowlers seemed to have completely lost the plot. Despite not showing the 'Bazball' belligerence, Root and Bairstow ended the day at 76* (112) and 72* (87) respectively.
Siraj and Thakur's inexperience in handling busy batters came to the fore as they struggled to put in consistent spells and leaked runs at an average economy rate of 5.5 runs per over.
Lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling a defensive over-the-wicket line for a large share of the day didn't help either.
There were a lot of loose deliveries even from Bumrah and Shami in the second half of the day alongside some questionable field placements, which allowed easy singles.
Fans on Twitter were not happy with how the Indian team performed on the penultimate day of the Test match. They longed for Virat Kohli and former head coach Ravi Shastri's leadership, missed Ishant Sharma's control, and wondered if there was still some hope for a series win.
Can India still win on Day 5?
Barring rain, this match is headed for a result. Bumrah and Co. can only lift the series if they get the next seven English batters out, which will require a mix of some drastically improved bowling and luck.
The magic will have to come from Bumrah and Shami and it will have to be in the first 45 minutes. Otherwise, given the form Root and Bairstow are in, it looks almost certain to go England's way.