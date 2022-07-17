"Might go for four sixes, but if I take one wicket, makes a big difference" - Hardik Pandya on intriguing battle with Liam Livingstone

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has stated that he was happy to concede a few sixes to England batter Liam Livingstone to try and get him out in the third ODI.

Pandya was India's star performer with the ball on Sunday as India fielded first after winning the toss at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 28-year-old claimed 4 for 24 in seven overs, three of them being maidens, as the visitors restricted England to 259 in 45.5 overs.

During the innings, Pandya was involved in a fascinating battle with Livingstone. The England big-hitter slammed him for two sixes. The Indian pacer, however, had the final laugh as he had Livingstone (27) caught off a short delivery.

Opening up on his on-field tussle with the England batter, Pandya told Sky Sports:

"Livingstone likes to take the short ball on. When someone does that, it just gives me goosebumps. Either you can win the battle or I can. After he hit me for two sixes, I told my captain - I might go for four sixes, but if I can take one wicket, it makes a big difference."

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



4-24, well bowled Hardik Pandya



#ENGvIND 🗣️ "A short ball is a wicket-taking ball because eventually they have to take you on"4-24, well bowled Hardik Pandya 🗣️ "A short ball is a wicket-taking ball because eventually they have to take you on" 4-24, well bowled Hardik Pandya 💪#ENGvIND https://t.co/1tQSD8njpU

Pandya made great use of the rising delivery in the third ODI and was rewarded for his efforts. Sharing his thoughts on the effectiveness of the short ball, the all-rounder explained:

"I had to bend my back a bit, kind of had to change my plans - realized that this was not the wicket to bowl full. I think in one-day cricket nowadays, rather than the length ball, a short ball is a wicket-taking ball because eventually they (the batters) have to take you on. I always fancy my bouncers, and today was one of those (good) days."

Apart from Livingstone, Pandya also got the big scalps of Jason Roy (41), Ben Stokes (27) and Jos Buttler (60).

"The body is fine" - Hardik Pandya on bowling fitness

The Indian all-rounder has had his fair share of injuries in recent years, which has prevented him from bowling frequently of late. Asked about his fitness, Pandya asserted:

"The body is fine. That's the reason I am able to bend my back and come and bowl whenever I want. The captain has been fantastic to understand when I should bowl and when I should not - making sure that the workload is managed. That’s happening. All smiles."

BCCI @BCCI



Live - #ENGvIND The sprint and the catch, Ben Stokes is caught and bowled by @hardikpandya7 as England lose their fourth.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-3RDODI The sprint and the catch, Ben Stokes is caught and bowled by @hardikpandya7 as England lose their fourth.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-3RDODI #ENGvIND https://t.co/9hq3VPsfWi

Apart from Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal also shone with figures of 3 for 60 while pacer Mohammed Siraj (2 for 66) dismissed Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (0) in his first over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far