“New players who are coming in are expressing themselves really well” - Hardik Pandya

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has expressed pleasure over the fact that the newcomers in the side are able to express themselves with a lot of confidence. He credited the culture and clarity in the team setup for the same.

Hardik was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' in the first T20I against England in Southampton for his terrific all-round performance. He scored 51 off 33 balls with the bat and picked up four for 33 with his medium pace.

At the post-match conference, Hardik was asked for his views on how Team India are shaping up in the white-ball format. He asserted:

“The regular players are not there, so obviously they will join. The team will get better then. At the same time, the new players who are coming in are expressing themselves really well. The bench strength is getting better. The culture is changing, there is more aggression.”

Crediting Rahul Dravid and the management for the team’s assertive batting approach, he added:

“They have given us the freedom to express ourselves. Even if we get out playing a stroke, we never get a vibe after coming back that makes us think whether or not we should have played that kind of shot.”

On his own form, Hardik added that he is only focusing on his preparations as the end result is not in his hands. The 28-year-old said:

“I am doing well now, but what I have learned in life is to remain neutral. Today was a good day, tomorrow could be a bad day. But life goes on.”

The Baroda all-rounder has been in great form ever since returning to international cricket, especially with the willow. He smashed 117 runs at a strike rate of 153.95 in the T20I series against South Africa at home.

“Not thinking a lot about what I would be playing in the future” - Hardik Pandya

Following his successful comeback in white-ball cricket, the all-rounder was asked about whether he is harboring hopes of a return to the Test side. Stating that he is not looking that far ahead, Hardik responded:

“Right now I am not thinking a lot about what I would be playing in the future. My intention is to be available for India for as many games as possible.”

Hardik has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

