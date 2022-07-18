“I had to step up” - Hardik Pandya opens up on taking greater responsibility in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has admitted that he had “very big shoes to fill” in the third ODI against England on Sunday (July 17) due to Jasprit Bumrah’s absence owing to a back spasm. The 28-year-old asserted that he was happy to contribute and make a difference with the ball.

Hardik was brilliant in the deciding ODI in Manchester, registering figures of four for 24 from seven overs, with three of them being maidens. He got the major scalps of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and England captain Jos Buttler.

Thanks to the pacer’s efforts, India held the hosts to 259 before chasing down the target with five wickets in hand. At the post-match press conference, the all-rounder opened up on having to take additional responsibility in Bumrah’s absence and said:

"I knew that Jasprit was not going to play this game. Obviously, yes, when someone like him (is injured)... he was telling me, 'you may have to bowl a couple of overs in the death as well' (and) I said, 'very big shoes to fill'.

"I had to step up, not at the death, but in making sure that in the middle overs I got the breakthroughs. Whenever things happen to me, the way I planned, it gives confidence.”

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Thanks for all the love and support Amazing series winThanks for all the love and support Amazing series win 🇮🇳 Thanks for all the love and support ❤️ https://t.co/sJPR6fPMMV

Hardik was especially effective with the short ball in the third ODI. He took Stokes by surprise and forced him to lob a simple return catch to the bowler. The pacer also won an engaging battle with Livingstone, having him caught on the boundary with a well-directed bouncer.

“It adds more layers to my game” - Hardik Pandya on all-round show in 3rd ODI

BCCI @BCCI Wickets

Runs



For his solid all-round performance,



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND WicketsRunsFor his solid all-round performance, @hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award. 6⃣ Wickets 💥1⃣0⃣0⃣ Runs 💪For his solid all-round performance, @hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award. 👍 👍 #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND https://t.co/iOY9pLPeIG

Despite his heroics with the ball, India were in trouble in the chase, losing four wickets for 72 runs. Pandya (71 off 55) then stitched a 133-run stand up Rishabh Pant (125* off 113) to pave the way for India’s series win.

While the latter was circumspect early on, Pandya took the initiative to score at a quick pace and transfer the pressure back on England. Speaking about his all-round effort, the 28-year-old commented:

"It is always very good to contribute in all the departments, I think that has given me a lot of confidence in the past, it adds more layers to my game and to my confidence."

India cruised to victory in 42.1 overs as Pant opened up after reaching his hundred and smacked David Willey for five consecutive fours.

Pandya was named Player of the Series for scoring 100 runs at a strike rate of 101.01 and claiming six wickets at an average of 12.33 and an economy rate of 4.35.

Also Read: “He knows when to bowl the bouncer” - RP Singh explains how Hardik Pandya has got smarter as a bowler

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far