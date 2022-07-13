"He is the best all-format bowler by a country mile" - Michael Vaughan on Jasprit Bumrah after 1st IND vs ENG ODI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler among those who currently play in all three formats.

The 28-year-old ran through England's batting line-up on Tuesday and recorded the third-best figures by an Indian ever in ODIs (6/19). Vaughan was impressed with how Bumrah altered his plans with changing conditions.

With both swing and seam on offer upfront, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a proper Test match length to trouble the batters. He later came back into the attack and with the ball not swinging anymore, he bowled yorkers to dismiss the tail. The right-armer displayed great versatility and was incredibly accurate with his line and length.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, Vaughan explained how Jasprit Bumrah is an incredible asset to have for any captain as he can make things happen. The 47-year-old said:

"Great players realize when conditions are in their favour. There was some swing early on so he swung the ball. Later on, he bowled the yorkers. Without any question, he is the best all-format bowler by a country mile."

Vaughan added:

"Just give me Jasprit all day and I will throw the ball at him and tell him to do what he knows as he has many tricks up his sleeves."

"It was like Test cricket happening with the white ball"- Zaheer Khan on Jasprit Bumrah's opening spell

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was also part of the post-match discussion on Cricbuzz alongside Vaughan. Khan dissected Bumrah's bowling action and explained how it gave him an advantage over others, making him a unique bowler.

He also hailed the 28-year-old for his incredible opening spell where he picked up 4 wickets and gave away just nine runs in five overs. Khan stated:

"It was like Test cricket happening with the white ball, that's the power he has that he can keep any batter under pressure. He has a late release point which is a unique ability to have for any fast bowler. He creates that awkward angle and has strong wrists which takes the ball away as well. He has got everything that keeps the batter guessing."

The natural slope at Lord's could prove to be useful for Bumrah to build upon his six-wicket haul. India will meet England at the famous ground for the second ODI on Thursday (July 14).

