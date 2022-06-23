“He walked through India's batting line-up” - Twitterati troll Team India for shoddy batting effort as Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker claims five

Team India’s batting struggled on the opening day of the four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire on Thursday, June 23, at Grace Road in Leicester. Batting first after winning the toss, they scored 246 for 8 in 60.2 overs when rain forced early stumps.

Keeper-batter Srikar Bharat top-scored for India with an unbeaten 70 off 111, striking eight fours and a six. However, all the star batters failed to utilize the opportunity to notch up a good score. Skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 25 while Shubman Gill walked back after scoring 21off 28.

Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja also perished cheaply, scoring 3, 0 and 13 respectively. Jadeja’s wicket saw India slump to 81 for 5. Virat Kohli briefly raised hopes of India’s revival before he was dismissed for 33 off 69 balls. Umesh Yadav (23 off 32) featured in an eighth-wicket stand of 66 with Bharat to help India go past the 200-run mark.

The Twitterati trolled Team India as young Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker ran through the star-studded batting line-up with figures of 5 for 24 in 11 overs. The 21-year-old, who is yet to play a first-class match, got the scalps of Rohit, Kohli, Vihari, Jadeja and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Indian batting’s capitulation against Walker:

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 #CricketTwitter Shreyas Iyer walks back for a duck. Prasidh with his first. India 55/4, shoddy batting performance so far. #LEIvIND Shreyas Iyer walks back for a duck. Prasidh with his first. India 55/4, shoddy batting performance so far. #LEIvIND #CricketTwitter

Cricket 🏏 Lover // DK for T20 World Cup ❤️ @CricCrazyV

He walked through India's batting line-up 5 Wickets for WalkerHe walked through India's batting line-up 5 Wickets for WalkerHe walked through India's batting line-up 😞

Cricketologist @AMP86793444



#LEIvIND If the batting that I have seen today is anything to go by, it does not give me a lot of hopes about India’s chances in the Edgbaston test. Sad but true. If the batting that I have seen today is anything to go by, it does not give me a lot of hopes about India’s chances in the Edgbaston test. Sad but true. #LEIvIND

Anirudh @OffDrive_ Roman Walker, yet to play a FC game, running through India's strong batting line-up. #LEICvIND Roman Walker, yet to play a FC game, running through India's strong batting line-up. #LEICvIND

Abdul Aziz @Iu13Abdulaziz @mufaddal_vohra The match where batting and bowling of India failed in the single innings. @mufaddal_vohra The match where batting and bowling of India failed in the single innings.

Surinder @navsurani

India 90/5 against Leicestershire in the 44-day practice match.

Virat kohli not out on 9*(32) run.

Poor batting from Indian top order.

#INDvLEI At Lunch Break:-India 90/5 against Leicestershire in the 44-day practice match.Virat kohli not out on 9*(32) run.Poor batting from Indian top order. At Lunch Break:- India 90/5 against Leicestershire in the 44-day practice match. Virat kohli not out on 9*(32) run.Poor batting from Indian top order.#INDvLEI

KKR Loyal Fan ™💜 @KKRWeRule



86-5



#LEIvIND Aaj India ki batting wapas aane k kitne percent chance h bhai ??86-5 Aaj India ki batting wapas aane k kitne percent chance h bhai ??86-5#LEIvIND

Vivek @viveks1996 India batting is not inspiring before the big game. I'll blame Ganguly if we draw the series India batting is not inspiring before the big game. I'll blame Ganguly if we draw the series

Hans moran @Hansmoran4 @BCCI This india side will struggle against England if this is how they are batting vs Leicester @BCCI This india side will struggle against England if this is how they are batting vs Leicester

Walker was a part of England's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2018. He has played two List A and 13 T20 matches and has claimed one and 17 wickets respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin joins Team India squad in Leicester after recovering from COVID-19

Meanwhile, in some good news for Team India, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the squad at Leicester. The 35-year-old did not travel with the team to the United Kingdom earlier after testing COVID-19 positive.

The BCCI shared some images of Indian players warming up ahead of the match against Leicestershire in which Ashwin was seen with teammates.

The Indian think-tank will be hopeful of the seasoned off-spinner getting fit ahead of the rescheduled Test against England, starting on July 1 in Birmingham.

