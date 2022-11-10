IND vs ENG 2022: "He will put that expectation on himself to score runs" - Mithali Raj on the India batter who needs to step up and perform in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal 

Former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj believes Virat Kohli will be motivated to register yet another big score for his team in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli has an incredible record at the venue, averaging a stunning 75.58 across formats in international cricket.

Moreover, he has scored two unbeaten half-centuries in the two T20 World Cup semifinals that he has played in and is yet to be dismissed in a T20I at the Adelaide Oval. Mithali feels the former captain will push himself to continue his rich vein of form and try and get India into the final.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the India vs England semifinal, here's what Mithali Raj had to say about Kohli:

“I think more than everybody, he (Kohli) will put that expectation on himself to score runs in the semi-finals when India needs him the most. He would want to continue that form into the semi-finals. To reach the final, it is very important that he scores runs and I think he understands that. I’m sure as a player he knows how to absorb that and stand and deliver.”

Mithali Raj predicts India vs Pakistan final

Mithali Raj also feels that seeing Pakistan march to the final, the Men in Blue will be pumped to beat England and set up yet another titanic clash at the MCG on Sunday. The semifinal will be played on a used pitch, which could be similar to what India are used to playing on in the subcontinent.

On this, Mithali stated:

"Now that Pakistan has qualified for the final, India will be at their best. They have to be at their A-game tomorrow if they have to beat England. And it’s a ground that India has done well. So, if the wicket is very similar to what we got to see today, then it will definitely go in favour of India.”

Can Rohit Sharma and his men put India a step closer to the dream of their second T20 World Cup crown?

