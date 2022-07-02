“Headline can be much better” - Dinesh Karthik takes a dig at ECB for ‘highlighting’ Root’s dismissal of Pant on Day 1

Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has taken a dig at England Cricket for promoting Joe Root’s dismissal of Rishabh Pant as the 'highlight' of play on Day 1 of the Birmingham Test between India and England.

Pant hammered a sensational 146 off 111 balls on the opening day of the rescheduled Test against hosts England. India were in big trouble after being sent into bat, having lost half their side for 98.

However, Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (83*) added 222 for the sixth wicket to lift India to 338/7 at stumps on Day 1.

Karthik wasn’t too pleased with the manner in which England Cricket summed up the day’s play in their highlights package. Sharing a screenshot on Twitter, which had Root celebrating Pant’s wicket, he wrote:

After such an engrossing, enthralling days play, I'm sure the headline can be much better and apt than this @ECB_cricket. That knock by @RishabhPant17 and the quality of test cricket played by both sides were as good as it can be and this is how you sum up a day 🤔 #ENGvIND

Having smacked the England bowlers to all parts of the ground, Pant eventually perished to part-time spinner Root, nicking a tossed-up delivery while attempting another big hit. His knock on Friday was his fifth Test ton and fourth one overseas.

In England, it becomes important to disturb bowler’s line and length: Rishabh Pant

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Pant stated that he made an effort to ensure England’s bowlers do not settle into a rhythm.

Explaining his mindset while batting, he elaborated:

"Especially in conditions like England, where you know the bowler is bowling well, then it becomes important to disturb his (bowler’s) line and length. I keep trying that I do not play in the same manner so that the bowler gets mentally disturbed.

"As a player, I look to give my 100 percent. I try to play my percentage. If I feel if it's there for me to try a different shot or hit the ball, I tend to back it. I have focused on that and it's helping me, I guess.”

While the left-hander has struggled in white-ball formats, he has been in terrific form in Tests in 2022. In eight innings so far, he has scored 475 runs with two hundreds and as many fifties at a strike rate of 95.

