"In BazBall, this is a backward step"- Wasim Jaffer questions England sending nightwatchman Jack Leach on Day 2

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was a bit baffled to see England send nightwatchman Jack Leach after the fall of the fourth wicket late on Day 2 at Edgbaston.

The English media stated that 'New England' under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will play fearless cricket even in Tests after their victory in the recently concluded series against New Zealand.

So keeping that ideology in mind, Jaffer felt the England captain shielding himself against an in-form Indian bowling attack was a 'backward step'. The move didn't work anyway as Leach was soon dismissed for a duck and Stokes had to face a few deliveries at the fag end of Day 2.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Ben Stokes before the Test:



"We'll not take a backward step"



Sends nightwatchman as cover. Ben Stokes before the Test: "We'll not take a backward step"Sends nightwatchman as cover.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer gave his opinion on the 'BazBall' approach, saying:

"(On whether sending Leach ahead of Stokes was a negative captaincy approach) Yes, we don't get to see night watchman in BazBall. So definitely in BazBall, this is a backward step."

Manya @CSKian716 Hoping to see an article written by English journos on how a nightwatchman was sent during Bazball. Hoping to see an article written by English journos on how a nightwatchman was sent during Bazball.

England's opening pair has been weak since a long time: Wasim Jaffer

England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley once again failed to give the team a solid start as stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah sent both openers back to the pavilion early.

Wasim Jaffer believes the hosts have tried a number of different opening combinations for quite some time, but just haven't been able to find that consistency.

He also explained how it brings pressure on the likes of Joe Root and others in the middle-order when the openers don't give their team a start.

He stated:

"(On whether England's current opening pair is weakest in Test cricket) Yes and it has been weak since a long time. This is perhaps why Joe Root has to score a lot of runs and hold the team together and he is doing that. Their middle-order comes under pressure as their openers don't score runs."

England are in a spot of bother going into Day 3 at 84/5 and are in danger of handing India a huge first-innings lead.

