[In Pictures] MS Dhoni spotted giving tips to Indian youngsters during IND vs ENG 2022 2nd T20I

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was present at Edgbaston for the second T20I of the series between India and England on July 9. While Dhoni retired from international cricket two years ago, he has tried his best to help the rising stars of Indian cricket by sharing his experiences with them.

After almost every IPL match of the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni is spotted having chats with the youngsters from the opposing teams. He was in Birmingham today and made sure to have a word with the younger players in the Indian squad.

BCCI shared four pictures from MS Dhoni's appearance at Edgbaston, where he could be seen speaking with Ishan Kishan. Rishabh Pant also shared a picture with Dhoni from Birmingham after the game ended. The BCCI captioned the post on Twitter:

"Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!"

Dhoni has traveled to the UK for a family vacation and celebrated his birthday on July 7 with close friends, family and some players of the Indian squad. He was also spotted at Wimbledon with his friends.

Will MS Dhoni be a mentor for Team India for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

BCCI named MS Dhoni as a mentor for ICC T20 World Cup last year. Dhoni did not charge a single rupee for his services and did the job honorarily. It will be interesting to see if the BCCI requests him to do the same job at this year's ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is a common sight to see Indian fans with "We Miss You Dhoni" posters at stadiums

Dhoni has confirmed that he will play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 but the next season is still a long time away. The Indian team will play a lot of matches in the meantime, with the next one being tomorrow (July 10) against England at Trent Bridge.

