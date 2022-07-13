"India have 3 quality fast bowlers" - Wasim Jaffer on why England's plan backfired 

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes England's plan to hand India a seaming track in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday proved to be costly for themselves. While the overcast conditions helped the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami swing the ball, there was also seam movement off the pitch that troubled the hosts.

England were bundled out for just 110, which was also their lowest score ever against the Men in Blue in ODIs. Jaffer feels that the hosts played the situation right into India's hands as the visitors always had a potent pace attack.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the first ODI, Wasim Jaffer explained why England might not give such a track again for the final two ODIs. He said:

"(On whether the plan to leave grass on the wicket proved costly for the hosts) Yes. India have three quality fast bowlers and Hardik Pandya isn't bad either. So they will have to think hard about the kind of pitch they want to give India for the next two games."

Wasim Jaffer, who has always been an admirer of Shami's bowling, also hailed the pacer for his support act to Bumrah, saying:

"(On whether Mohammad Shami is the best seam bowler in the world) Yes and even across formats, with the new ball, I don't think anyone can beat him."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag One day cricket or Test cricket, no better pair in world cricket. Bumrah and Shami are a class apart . #INDvsENG One day cricket or Test cricket, no better pair in world cricket. Bumrah and Shami are a class apart . #INDvsENG https://t.co/p4Zu2nd7FH

England losing the toss had an impact on their performance: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer feels India won a very important toss in the first ODI as conditions were perfect for Rohit Sharma to unleash his pace attack. When conditions are in their favor, Bumrah and Shami only get tougher to bat against, according to Jaffer. On this, he stated:

"(Did England losing the toss have an impact on their performance) Yes. As I had said, if Bumrah and Shami get any help from the pitch, they are very dangerous."

India took the brave decision to compromise a bit on their batting to play their strongest pace attack. It will be interesting to see if their batting depth is tested in the remainder of the ongoing three-match ODI series.

