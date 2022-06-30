“India should have included Hardik Pandya” - Harbhajan Singh feels all-rounder should have been part of Test squad

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons that all-rounder Hardik Pandya should have been picked in the Indian squad for the rescheduled Test against England.

Harbhajan Singh admitted that Shardul Thakur has done a good job, but added that Pandya’s presence would have strengthened the team. The 28-year-old has been in cracking form with the bat over the last few months.

Pandya hammered 487 runs in 15 matches while leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The all-rounder carried his good form into the T20I series against South Africa as well, playing some handy knocks.

His bowling has been inconsistent though. He claimed eight wickets in IPL 2022, including three in the final, but was expensive against South Africa and even in the T20I series against Ireland. Regardless, Harbhajan Singh still batted for Hardik Pandya’s Test return and told Sportskeeda:

“I feel India should have included Hardik Pandya. It’s only one match and seamers are expected to do well in England. Yes, Shardul Thakur has done a good job but if Hardik Pandya is there in the team, it would be really good. The batting then gets a big boost and the bowling department also gets some cover.”

The Baroda all-rounder has not played a red-ball game for India since the Southampton Test against England in 2018. His inability to bowl consistently following knee surgery in 2019 has kept him out of the Test squad for the last few years.

Pandya has played 11 Tests so far, and has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 31.05. He picked up his only five-wicket Test haul till date in Nottingham during the 2018 tour. With the bat, he has scored one hundred and four fifties while averaging 31.29.

“India have the talent to win this match” - Harbhajan Singh on Birmingham Test

Sharing his views on the one-off Test in Birmingham, Harbhajan Singh asserted that India have the team to win the match. He also added, however, that a new-look England under Ben Stokes will pose a threat. The former Indian off-spinner said:

“It’s a big game without doubt. England have a new team led by Ben Stokes. But, they have a lot to prove. On the other hand, India have a great chance to win a series in England after many years. India have the talent to win this match. It will be a big series win, if they achieve it.”

The rescheduled Test, which begins on July 1, is being played because the last Test during India’s tour of England in 2021 was canceled due to COVID-19. India held a 2-1 lead in the series prior to the cancelation of the final Test.

