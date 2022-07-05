"India probably gave England an opportunity to come back into the game"- Wasim Jaffer on visitors' batting on Day 4 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels India gave England hope of chasing the target down by failing to take the lead past the 400-run mark. The visitors had a lead of 257 runs with seven wickets in hand ahead of Day 4.

However, apart from Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara, no one else could make a meaningful contribution. England took the momentum with them into their second innings and ended the day on 259/3, just 119 runs away from what would be a historic win.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "We had a pretty ordinary day with our batting (day 4). And we could not convert starts." - India's batting coach "We had a pretty ordinary day with our batting (day 4). And we could not convert starts." - India's batting coach

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of play on Day 4, Wasim Jaffer explained why India should have batted for some more time. He said:

"India probably gave England an opportunity to come back into the game. Had you scored 300-325 in your second innings, you would have played out that much more time and that with those extra 60-70 runs, the pressure applied could have been different. But India opened the door for England and as you see, they haven't given them a chance to come back."

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Unpopular opinion: the Indian batting unit failed to bat England out of the game. Just saying an opportunity was lost Unpopular opinion: the Indian batting unit failed to bat England out of the game. Just saying an opportunity was lost

"I feel he is the No.1 batter": Wasim Jaffer on Joe Root being the best in modern day Test cricket

Wasim Jaffer has been highly impressed with the way Joe Root has batted so far in England's record chase. The 31-year-old came to bat at a tricky time when Jasprit Bumrah and his men had their tails up.

However, Root not only absorbed the pressure, but also gave it back to the visitors with some scintillating strokeplay. He has added an unbeaten 150 runs for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow and ensured that England start favorites to win the fifth Test on Day 5.

On this, Wasim Jaffer stated:

"In modern day Test cricket, I feel he is the No.1 batter. He has carried the England batting on his shoulders and has been in terrific form for the past 1-2 years. Even while chasing a historic target, he has become a thorn in India's path and among the top 4-5 batters that we talk about, I think he is No.1."

India will need to dismiss at least one of Root and Bairstow, or ideally both of them within the first hour, if they want to make a miraculous comeback into the Test.

