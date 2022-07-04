India retain control of Birmingham Test on Day 3 despite Jonny Bairstow’s ton 

In-form England batter Jonny Bairstow (106) struck his third century in as many Tests, on Day 3 in Birmingham on Sunday (July 3). However, Mohammed Siraj claimed 4- 66 to run through the England lower order and restrict the hosts to 284. In the process, India eked out a significant first-innings lead of 132 runs.

The visitors went to stumps at 125 for 3 in their second innings in Birmingham to extend their lead to an impressive 257 by stumps. Comeback man Cheteshwar Pujara was undefeated on a defiant 50 while Rishabh Pant impressed again, remaining unbeaten on 30 off 46 deliveries. India hold all the aces heading into the last two days of the Birmingham Test.

Resuming Day 3 at a precarious 84 for 5, in response to India’s first innings total of 416, Bairstow started cautiously. However, a verbal spat with Virat Kohli fired him up. He hit four boundaries in the space of five balls to motor into the 40s. There was no shortage of excitement at the other end as well. Shardul Thakur dropped a sitter of England captain Ben Stokes off Mohammed Shami’s bowling when the batter was on 18.

Immediately after Bairstow brought up his fifty with a single to mid-off, Stokes offered another chance. This time, Thakur was the bowler as Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah dropped a fairly simple chance of his counterpart at mid-off. Stokes’ luck ran out the very next ball, though,as Bumrah redeemed himself by plucking a good catch, diving to his left. Stokes’ somewhat ungainly innings ended on 25 off 36 balls.

The Bairstow show in Birmingham

Jonny Bairstow continued his great form with the willow. Pic: Getty Images

Bairstow dominated the Indian bowling in the next few overs, despite the visitors being in ascendancy. He was particularly severe on Thakur.

The right-hander opened the face of the bat off consecutive deliveries in the 42nd over to find boundaries. In the next over, he slammed a short ball from Siraj over the ropes. Bumrah stuck to Thakur for another over, and Bairstow helped himself to a four and six.

On 89, Bairstow got an lbw decision reversed off Thakur’s bowling, as replays clearly spotted an edge. After another rain interruption, which forced an early lunch for the third day in a row in Birmingham, Bairstow reached three figures by punching Thakur for another boundary. His brilliant knock ended, though, when he nicked a delivery outside off from Mohammed Shami, attempting a big stroke.

Siraj then swiftly wrapped up the England tail. Stuart Broad (1) top-edged a bouncer, going for an ugly hoick, while Sam Billings (36)'s handy knock ended when he inside-edged a delivery that seamed back in.

The England innings drew to a close when Matthew Potts (19) edged Siraj to slip after smashing the bowler for a four and six. The ball was very close to the ground when Shreyas Iyer took the catch at slip. However, the soft signal of out meant the decision went in the visitors' favour.

Gill, Kohli perish cheaply again in Birmingham

Virat Kohli walks back after being dismissed on Day 3 of the Birmingham Test. Pic: Getty Images

India lost opener Shubman Gill (4) cheaply for the second time in the Birmingham Test. Like in the first innings, he nicked James Anderson to slips; this time, though, the ball was much closer to the body. Pujara and Hanuma Vihari dug in and took India to tea at 37 for 1.

Vihari (11), perished early in the final session of play, edging a drive off Broad to third slip. Kohli came in and looked in decent touch for a change even as Pujara batted doggedly at the other end. The former Indian captain hit three fours early in his innings to ease into double figures. However, after raising hopes of a big knock, Kohli perished to a brute from Stokes.

The England captain got a length delivery to bounce awkwardly, and Kohli could only glove it. Keeper Billings dropped a simple chance, but an alert Joe Root at first clip took the catch on the rebound. Kohli’s dismissal left India at 75 for 3, with a lead of 207.

Pujara and Pant then ensured there was no collapse for the visitors. The former survived some close calls, but as he often does, took a few blows on the body for the team. Pant batted sensibly and played out Root, who was brought on to tempt the left-hander again.

Pujara and Pant had added exactly 50 for the fourth wicket when stumps were called in Birmingham on a day when India largely held the upper hand.

