"Invaluable asset and best all-rounder for India!" - Fans erupt as Ravindra Jadeja smashes maiden overseas hundred vs England

Ravindra Jadeja brought up his third Test hundred and his first away from home in testing conditions at Edgbaston against England on Saturday. The southpaw played a crucial role in carrying on the great work done by Rishabh Pant on Friday and ensured he helped the team push towards the 400-run mark.
Jadeja initially was quite happy playing second fiddle when Pant went all guns blazing. The 33-year-old assured the youngster that he had one end safe and allowed Pant to take on the bowling at the other end.
Ravindra Jadeja himself played some delightful strokes and probably showed all the other top-order batters how to bat on that tricky pitch.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Jadeja the batter finally live up to his potential consistently. Here are some of the reactions:
Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah take India past 400
Jadeja began Day 2 really well and shielded Mohammad Shami from the strike. The southpaw did get a few boundaries off the edge on his way to his third Test hundred. Shami also added some valuable runs before getting dismissed.
James Anderson struck with the new ball as Jadeja tried to flick a pretty straight ball and got cleaned up. It looked like England would comfortably wrap up India's innings inside 400. However, captain Jasprit Bumrah had other ideas.
Bumrah smashed 29 runs off Broad's bowling as the latter conceded 35 runs overall in his over - the most in Test history. That gave India a fantastic total of 416, especially after being put into bat first.
The Indian captain gained great momentum from his batting as he picked up the wicket of Alex Lees pretty early during England's first innings.
Rain has stopped play for now and early lunch has been taken. However, India will have their tails up as they sense England are under the pump.