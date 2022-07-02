"Invaluable asset and best all-rounder for India!" - Fans erupt as Ravindra Jadeja smashes maiden overseas hundred vs England

Ravindra Jadeja brought up his third Test hundred and his first away from home in testing conditions at Edgbaston against England on Saturday. The southpaw played a crucial role in carrying on the great work done by Rishabh Pant on Friday and ensured he helped the team push towards the 400-run mark.

Jadeja initially was quite happy playing second fiddle when Pant went all guns blazing. The 33-year-old assured the youngster that he had one end safe and allowed Pant to take on the bowling at the other end.

Ravindra Jadeja himself played some delightful strokes and probably showed all the other top-order batters how to bat on that tricky pitch.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Jadeja the batter finally live up to his potential consistently. Here are some of the reactions:

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Averaging 38 with the bat and 24 with the ball in Test cricket after 60 test matches, arguably one of the greatest spin bowling all-rounder to have played the game, Ravindra Jadeja. An outstanding 100 this. Averaging 38 with the bat and 24 with the ball in Test cricket after 60 test matches, arguably one of the greatest spin bowling all-rounder to have played the game, Ravindra Jadeja. An outstanding 100 this.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Played Jadeja. The joy on the face of his team mates said it all. Played Jadeja. The joy on the face of his team mates said it all.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Reaction of Virat Kohli when Ravindra Jadeja completed a terrific hundred. Reaction of Virat Kohli when Ravindra Jadeja completed a terrific hundred. https://t.co/ecY4o4hCkN

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a hundred by Sir Jadeja, one of the best innings overseas! Top class by him. What a hundred by Sir Jadeja, one of the best innings overseas! Top class by him. https://t.co/cvx11omP6k

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber This is one of the best knocks I've seen from Jadeja. Incredible how he rebuilt his batting. This is one of the best knocks I've seen from Jadeja. Incredible how he rebuilt his batting.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit

#EngvsInd He came when all the big guns failed, absorbed all the pressure, contributed in a partnership and then scored a wonderful hundred. This has been one of the most mature innings I’ve seen. Sir Jadeja, you are magnificent! He came when all the big guns failed, absorbed all the pressure, contributed in a partnership and then scored a wonderful hundred. This has been one of the most mature innings I’ve seen. Sir Jadeja, you are magnificent! #EngvsInd https://t.co/5KeFNfJmLU

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh JADEJA that’s one of the best inn.. what a 100 .. Keep the flag high .. @imjadeja very proud of you JADEJA that’s one of the best inn.. what a 100 .. Keep the flag high .. @imjadeja very proud of you 👏

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill One of Jadeja's best Test innings. Without any iota of a doubt. Came in as a bowling all rounder, but now he offers more assurance than specialist batters in ALL conditions. And this assurance also allowed Pant to bat the way he did. One of Jadeja's best Test innings. Without any iota of a doubt. Came in as a bowling all rounder, but now he offers more assurance than specialist batters in ALL conditions. And this assurance also allowed Pant to bat the way he did.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 #Jadeja Forget his 242 Test wickets for a while and just applaud @imjadeja for the discipline and class he’s shown to get a Test 100 in England - in testing and very adverse conditions with the game sense that will define him for years to come #INDvsENG Forget his 242 Test wickets for a while and just applaud @imjadeja for the discipline and class he’s shown to get a Test 100 in England - in testing and very adverse conditions with the game sense that will define him for years to come #INDvsENG #Jadeja

Silly Point @FarziCricketer



Now only in 1 innings, two more have joined the list; Rishabh Pant and now Ravindra Jadeja. Before this match, only two Indian batters (Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar) had scored a Test hundred in Edgbaston.Now only in 1 innings, two more have joined the list; Rishabh Pant and now Ravindra Jadeja. #ENGvIND Before this match, only two Indian batters (Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar) had scored a Test hundred in Edgbaston. Now only in 1 innings, two more have joined the list; Rishabh Pant and now Ravindra Jadeja. #ENGvIND

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Edgbaston stands for Jadeja, 104 runs from 194 balls when India was 98 for 5 - it was just incredible, one of the most improved batter in recent times. Edgbaston stands for Jadeja, 104 runs from 194 balls when India was 98 for 5 - it was just incredible, one of the most improved batter in recent times. https://t.co/6ZmnadlO3t

Andrew Flintoff @musafir_hu_yar Ravindra Jadeja batting average is better than stokes now with lesser bowling average too. Best all-rounder currently. Ravindra Jadeja batting average is better than stokes now with lesser bowling average too. Best all-rounder currently.

Harigovind S @HolyCricket_513 What a journeyman is Jadeja. From reinventing himself as a spin bowler 6 years back as India's batting stocks soared to rebuilding his technique versus swing as age caught up with Ashwin. We've seen players reinvent themselves in the T20 circuit, but few have done it in Tests. What a journeyman is Jadeja. From reinventing himself as a spin bowler 6 years back as India's batting stocks soared to rebuilding his technique versus swing as age caught up with Ashwin. We've seen players reinvent themselves in the T20 circuit, but few have done it in Tests.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 invaluable asset and best all rounder for India !

Played a crucial role alongside Rishabh to steady the Indian ship & take on the charge.

He makes thing happen!

#ENGvIND Ravindra Jadejainvaluable asset and best all rounder for IndiaPlayed a crucial role alongside Rishabh to steady the Indian ship & take on the charge.He makes thing happen! Ravindra Jadeja 💯 invaluable asset and best all rounder for India 🇮🇳!Played a crucial role alongside Rishabh to steady the Indian ship & take on the charge. He makes thing happen! #ENGvIND

Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah take India past 400

Jadeja began Day 2 really well and shielded Mohammad Shami from the strike. The southpaw did get a few boundaries off the edge on his way to his third Test hundred. Shami also added some valuable runs before getting dismissed.

James Anderson struck with the new ball as Jadeja tried to flick a pretty straight ball and got cleaned up. It looked like England would comfortably wrap up India's innings inside 400. However, captain Jasprit Bumrah had other ideas.

Bumrah smashed 29 runs off Broad's bowling as the latter conceded 35 runs overall in his over - the most in Test history. That gave India a fantastic total of 416, especially after being put into bat first.

The Indian captain gained great momentum from his batting as he picked up the wicket of Alex Lees pretty early during England's first innings.

Rain has stopped play for now and early lunch has been taken. However, India will have their tails up as they sense England are under the pump.

