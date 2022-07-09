Create
Notifications

"Ireland was way more competitive than this"- Fans roast England, hail Rohit Sharma's captaincy as India complete emphatic series win

Rohit Sharma&#039;s tactics were too good for England on the day. (P.C.:Twitter)
Rohit Sharma's tactics were too good for England on the day. (P.C.:Twitter)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 09, 2022 11:58 PM IST

Rohit Sharma won his 14th consecutive T20I as India's captain as the visitors once again thumped England to seal the series 2-0 at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9. The target of 171 was made too difficult for the hosts by the bowlers as well as by some brilliant captaincy from the 35-year-old.

After losing the toss, India batted with a refreshing approach, but that also meant that they lost a cluster of wickets. A fine cameo from Ravindra Jadeja ensured that their bowlers had a competitive total to defend. England's world-class batting line-up would have backed themselves to chase it down and level the series.

However, the Indian bowlers once again stepped up and the hosts were outfoxed by some fantastic bowling changes from Rohit Sharma. England were bowled out for 121 as they remain unable to beat India in a T20I series.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rohit Sharma for winning a staggering 26 out of the 30 T20Is that he has captained India in. They certainly feel the team is heading in the right direction ahead of the T20 World Cup in about three months' time.

Some fans also trolled England for not even being able to compete in the T20Is despite being labeled as an attacking side in white-ball cricket. Here are some of the reactions:

OH YEAHHH 🫡🤑🔥 twitter.com/daniel86cricke…
cricketers with "bhuvan" in their names own england https://t.co/QKw7UTwAKC
England a proper team of flat track bullies against ordinary bowlers.... they can smash only teams like Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Pakistan, Australia etc who all are so bad in limited overs
Indian Men's team might have hundreds of problem ahead of them. Beating England in white ball cricket is not one. 😛
Rohit Sharma's winning percentage as T20i captain is now a staggering 86.66. 26 wins out of 30 matches, just amazing!
twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s… https://t.co/LsyWcWN8KO
😉🇮🇳 Mood in @TheBarmyArmy camp right now:#ENGvIND #BharatArmy https://t.co/pd9yaX9oNJ
Nottingham Next. 🇮🇳💪 https://t.co/z1Y7tkD9UA
England In limited overs https://t.co/v6khvh6EcH
Hope you're ok @MichaelVaughan 😏 #ENGvIND https://t.co/mx1s3PzRcq
T20 World Cup ke sapne dekhne laga hu.
Jo keh rahe the ki Rohit minnow ko hi hara sakta hai dum hai to England ko England me hara ke dikhao Lo Rohit ne tumhari ichha poori kar di😇😇😇
India should have scheduled a few more T20Is with Ireland 👀
Captain Rohit Sharma loves to defend totals. https://t.co/UjAbQVOxTT
I own pengland and SA wether it's test Or white ball Agree?
They thought they ll chase 170 https://t.co/BRXgZlxjPH
Seems the WIFI is down at @Edgbaston too 😉#ENGvIND #BharatArmy twitter.com/thebharatarmy/…
twitter.com/fourthcaddy/st… https://t.co/JFYvOONw5E
Rohit makes every team look like. minnows in intl cricket 😭
Tired of seeing @ImRo45 talking to the bowler and bowler takes the wicket on the very next ball. https://t.co/wtKO2IFmyJ
Not the first time https://t.co/1KeOWMXzvV
Ireland was way more competitive than this English side.
Hopefully Zimbabwe tour would be competitive. Tired of these one-sided wins. #ENGvIND
Some compared Roy to Amla and Gilchrist etc
ENGLAND ARE IMPLODING. THIS IS THE BEST WAY TO SPEND THE WEEKEND! #ENGvIND
Warra joke Englund bhahaha, nice mix up and run out.
Attacking Captaincy by Rohit giving 3rd Over to Bumrah within 12 overs only and he strikes once again.G.O.A.T Captain for a reason https://t.co/OzGR9Ncdmh
SERIES WIN IN ENGLAND. The captain remains unbeatable. @ImRo45 👑 https://t.co/yC9ZclsNyF
When you realize you were never the problem #ENGvIND https://t.co/xCUlMMzPv4
Let's laugh at bazball#BazBall 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LIeiPytAaN
Aag lage paani me Rohit ki Kaptani me 😄💙

Rohit Sharma's tactical genius was too good for England

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in red-hot form of late and also had a favorable match-up against England openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy. Despite Jasprit Bumrah being available, Rohit went with Bhuvneshwar to open the bowling. The move immediately reaped the rewards as Roy was dismissed for a golden duck.

Also Read Article Continues below

Buttler once again failed to counter Bhuvneshwar's swing and the hosts were already on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone tried to counter-attack, but Rohit gave Jasprit Bumrah an extra over in the powerplay. That worked wonders as the dangerman was sent back.

Moeen Ali tried to keep England afloat, but his wicket proved to be the last nail in their coffin. India now have the luxury of trying out some other players from the squad if they wish to in a potential dead rubber tomorrow.

Edited by Aditya Singh
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...