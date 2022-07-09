"Ireland was way more competitive than this"- Fans roast England, hail Rohit Sharma's captaincy as India complete emphatic series win

Rohit Sharma won his 14th consecutive T20I as India's captain as the visitors once again thumped England to seal the series 2-0 at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9. The target of 171 was made too difficult for the hosts by the bowlers as well as by some brilliant captaincy from the 35-year-old.

After losing the toss, India batted with a refreshing approach, but that also meant that they lost a cluster of wickets. A fine cameo from Ravindra Jadeja ensured that their bowlers had a competitive total to defend. England's world-class batting line-up would have backed themselves to chase it down and level the series.

However, the Indian bowlers once again stepped up and the hosts were outfoxed by some fantastic bowling changes from Rohit Sharma. England were bowled out for 121 as they remain unable to beat India in a T20I series.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rohit Sharma for winning a staggering 26 out of the 30 T20Is that he has captained India in. They certainly feel the team is heading in the right direction ahead of the T20 World Cup in about three months' time.

Some fans also trolled England for not even being able to compete in the T20Is despite being labeled as an attacking side in white-ball cricket. Here are some of the reactions:

JSK @imjsk27 England a proper team of flat track bullies against ordinary bowlers.... they can smash only teams like Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Pakistan, Australia etc who all are so bad in limited overs England a proper team of flat track bullies against ordinary bowlers.... they can smash only teams like Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Pakistan, Australia etc who all are so bad in limited overs

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Indian Men's team might have hundreds of problem ahead of them. Beating England in white ball cricket is not one. Indian Men's team might have hundreds of problem ahead of them. Beating England in white ball cricket is not one. 😛

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma's winning percentage as T20i captain is now a staggering 86.66.



26 wins out of 30 matches, just amazing! Rohit Sharma's winning percentage as T20i captain is now a staggering 86.66. 26 wins out of 30 matches, just amazing!

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan T20 World Cup ke sapne dekhne laga hu. T20 World Cup ke sapne dekhne laga hu.

Abhishek choudhary @TheRealAbhiRaj

Lo Rohit ne tumhari ichha poori kar di Jo keh rahe the ki Rohit minnow ko hi hara sakta hai dum hai to England ko England me hara ke dikhaoLo Rohit ne tumhari ichha poori kar di Jo keh rahe the ki Rohit minnow ko hi hara sakta hai dum hai to England ko England me hara ke dikhao Lo Rohit ne tumhari ichha poori kar di😇😇😇

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ India should have scheduled a few more T20Is with Ireland India should have scheduled a few more T20Is with Ireland 👀

Boov kesh war kumar @chewingkumar I own pengland and SA wether it's test Or white ball



Agree? I own pengland and SA wether it's test Or white ball Agree?

Samarth.K🐎 @114mSix They thought they ll chase 170 They thought they ll chase 170 https://t.co/BRXgZlxjPH

` @Wanderers30_ Rohit makes every team look like. minnows in intl cricket Rohit makes every team look like. minnows in intl cricket 😭

Shubz 🇮🇳 @ShubzRohitFan Tired of seeing @ImRo45 talking to the bowler and bowler takes the wicket on the very next ball. Tired of seeing @ImRo45 talking to the bowler and bowler takes the wicket on the very next ball. https://t.co/wtKO2IFmyJ

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Ireland was way more competitive than this English side. Ireland was way more competitive than this English side.

Rana Parveen @RanaParveen20 Some compared Roy to Amla and Gilchrist etc Some compared Roy to Amla and Gilchrist etc

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 ENGLAND ARE IMPLODING. THIS IS THE BEST WAY TO SPEND THE WEEKEND! #ENGvIND ENGLAND ARE IMPLODING. THIS IS THE BEST WAY TO SPEND THE WEEKEND! #ENGvIND

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Warra joke Englund bhahaha, nice mix up and run out. Warra joke Englund bhahaha, nice mix up and run out.

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP Attacking Captaincy by Rohit giving 3rd Over to Bumrah within 12 overs only and he strikes once again.

G.O.A.T Captain for a reason Attacking Captaincy by Rohit giving 3rd Over to Bumrah within 12 overs only and he strikes once again.G.O.A.T Captain for a reason https://t.co/OzGR9Ncdmh

Om Pandey @iamompandey Aag lage paani me Rohit ki Kaptani me Aag lage paani me Rohit ki Kaptani me 😄💙

Rohit Sharma's tactical genius was too good for England

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in red-hot form of late and also had a favorable match-up against England openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy. Despite Jasprit Bumrah being available, Rohit went with Bhuvneshwar to open the bowling. The move immediately reaped the rewards as Roy was dismissed for a golden duck.

Buttler once again failed to counter Bhuvneshwar's swing and the hosts were already on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone tried to counter-attack, but Rohit gave Jasprit Bumrah an extra over in the powerplay. That worked wonders as the dangerman was sent back.

Moeen Ali tried to keep England afloat, but his wicket proved to be the last nail in their coffin. India now have the luxury of trying out some other players from the squad if they wish to in a potential dead rubber tomorrow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far