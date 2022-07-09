"Ireland was way more competitive than this"- Fans roast England, hail Rohit Sharma's captaincy as India complete emphatic series win

Rohit Sharma won his 14th consecutive T20I as India's captain as the visitors once again thumped England to seal the series 2-0 at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9. The target of 171 was made too difficult for the hosts by the bowlers as well as by some brilliant captaincy from the 35-year-old.
After losing the toss, India batted with a refreshing approach, but that also meant that they lost a cluster of wickets. A fine cameo from Ravindra Jadeja ensured that their bowlers had a competitive total to defend. England's world-class batting line-up would have backed themselves to chase it down and level the series.
However, the Indian bowlers once again stepped up and the hosts were outfoxed by some fantastic bowling changes from Rohit Sharma. England were bowled out for 121 as they remain unable to beat India in a T20I series.
Fans on Twitter hailed Rohit Sharma for winning a staggering 26 out of the 30 T20Is that he has captained India in. They certainly feel the team is heading in the right direction ahead of the T20 World Cup in about three months' time.
Some fans also trolled England for not even being able to compete in the T20Is despite being labeled as an attacking side in white-ball cricket. Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma's tactical genius was too good for England
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in red-hot form of late and also had a favorable match-up against England openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy. Despite Jasprit Bumrah being available, Rohit went with Bhuvneshwar to open the bowling. The move immediately reaped the rewards as Roy was dismissed for a golden duck.
Buttler once again failed to counter Bhuvneshwar's swing and the hosts were already on the backfoot. Liam Livingstone tried to counter-attack, but Rohit gave Jasprit Bumrah an extra over in the powerplay. That worked wonders as the dangerman was sent back.
Moeen Ali tried to keep England afloat, but his wicket proved to be the last nail in their coffin. India now have the luxury of trying out some other players from the squad if they wish to in a potential dead rubber tomorrow.