"It is so difficult to hold on to an under-edge" - Piyush Chawla on Rishabh Pant's catch to dismiss Buttler in 2nd T20I vs ENG

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was highly impressed with India for their bowling performance against England in the second T20I at Southampton.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again gave the visitors the perfect start with the ball and was well supported by Jasprit Bumrah. Piyush Chawla felt Kumar's opening spell, in which he picked up the big wickets of Jason Roy and captain Jos Buttler, was a pivotal moment in the game.

Buttler won the Orange Cap in the 2022 Indian Premier League season and was in sublime form against the Netherlands. However, he has scored just four runs in two matches against India, falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar on both occasions.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Piyush Chawla also spoke about the brilliant catch from Rishabh Pant off the veteran pacer's bowling to dismiss Buttler. He also praised the way Bumrah bowled in the middle overs and said:

"Bhuvi has given India a good start with the ball and even this time he picked up a big wicket (Roy) on the first delivery and another big wicket (Buttler) later."

Chawla added:

"Need to credit Rishabh Pant as he came up to the stumps and forced Buttler to not use his feet. His catch was also sensational as it is so difficult to hold on to an under-edge. Bumrah also provided great support, especially with his slower ball that got [Liam] Livingstone."

India posted a good score after the situation they were in: Piyush Chawla

There is a lot of debate about whether India's new batting approach in T20Is is something they should commit to in the long term. Although the visitors got off to a flying start in the second T20I, they lost five wickets before the halfway stage of their innings.

Piyush Chawla praised Ravindra Jadeja for his crucial knock as it was his unbeaten 46 that helped them achieve a total of 170. The 33-year-old also reckons that putting up a good score from a situation where they were five wickets down with just 89 runs on the board was a great recovery. He stated:

"India did get a good start in the powerplay, but Richard Gleeson's three wickets in four balls put them in a spot of bother. We need to give credit to the way Jadeja batted because to take the team to 170 from that situation, it was a really good score."

Chawla added:

"It may have looked a few runs short but also look at the situation from which India got to 170. And then the bowlers repaid the faith shown in them by the captain."

India can afford to make changes for the third T20I tonight at Trent Bridge, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, they will also likely keep the bigger picture of preparing for this year's T20 World Cup in mind.

