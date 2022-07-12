"It wouldn't surprise me to see 400 being scored" - Michael Vaughan on England's power-packed batting line-up

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes there's a genuine possibility of England breaching the 400-run mark in the ODI series against India. The two teams will clash in a three-match series starting Tuesday, July 10.

England are back to almost their full batting strength with the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes in the mix.

Jason Roy, despite enjoying a lean T20I series against the Men in Blue, will likely continue at the top. The presence of Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, and captain Jos Buttler in the middle order make the hosts look extremely dangerous on paper.

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of the ODI series, here's what Michael Vaughan had to say about what the hosts' playing XI could look like:

"Livingstone will be there somewhere as well. You are never quite sure what the line-up will be, but they (Root, Bairstow & Stokes) will all play. Just watch out for Brydon Carse, the fast bowler from Durham. He bowls quickly. He has an angle similar to Gleeson so he will play a game or two."

With the game happening at The Oval, Vaughan feels it will be an absolute run fest. He added:

"England will be strong, the wicket will be flat. England scored 498 against the Netherlands, which won't be possible against India, but it wouldn't surprise me to see 400 being scored."

Jos Buttler might bat at No. 4 in 50-over cricket: Michael Vaughan

Eoin Morgan's retirement has left a void in the batting order for England as they need a new No. 4. Michael Vaughan reckons new skipper Jos Buttler could promote himself up the order and play that role.

Although he couldn't score much in the T20Is against India, Buttler is still a dangerous white-ball batter. He will get to face more deliveries by batting at No. 4, which could benefit the English side.

Vaughan also spoke about England's top three and the options that they have in the middle order. He stated:

"Roy and Bairstow will open in 50-over cricket with the glue Joe Root at No. 3. Then it's all about picking out the hat and what combinations they have, could be Ben Stokes, could be Livingstone, Moeen Ali or Harry Brook. Jos Buttler might bat at No. 4 in 50-over cricket."

The first ODI between England and India will begin on Tuesday at 5:30 PM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far