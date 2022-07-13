Jasprit Bumrah becomes new world No. 1 ODI bowler after 6-wicket haul in IND vs ENG 2022 1st ODI

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has attained the top spot on the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers after a superb bowling performance against England in the first ODI in London on July 12.

The right-arm quick bowled a career-best spell of 6/19 against the hosts to help the Men in Blue win by 10 wickets. Courtesy of his excellent performance, he now owns the No. 1 position on the bowlers' rankings, overtaking Chris Woakes, Shaheen Afridi and Trent Boult to bag the spot.

Woakes has dropped from third to seventh position after missing the first ODI against India, while Boult and Afridi now hold the second and third positions, respectively. Since Woakes missed the ODI, Josh Hazlewood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan have climbed past him to complete the top six.

There were no other changes in the top 10 of the bowlers' rankings, with Matt Henry, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan holding the eighth, ninth and 10th spots, respectively .

Jasprit Bumrah is not the only Indian to gain big on ICC ODI Rankings this week

Bumrah's fast-bowling partner Mohammed Shami is now in the Top 25 of the ODI Rankings (Image: Getty)

Mohammed Shami joined the party alongside Jasprit Bumrah to take three wickets in the first ODI against England. His three-wicket haul has helped him improve his ranking by four positions.

Shami jumped from 27th to 23rd position, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar slipped from 22nd to 24th after missing the ODI. Even Yuzvendra Chahal has dropped to 20th position after returning wicketless in the first ODI.

As far as the batters' rankings are concerned, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their places in the top four. Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kohli and Sharma are the top four batters on the ODI rankings right now.

