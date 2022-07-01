Joe Root, Ben Stokes return as England announce squads for IND vs ENG 2022 ODI and T20I series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday a 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India, starting July 12. Big names like Ben Stokes and Joe Root have returned to the team after missing out on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against the Netherlands last month.

Along with them, Jonny Bairstow, Craig Overton and Matthew Parkinson have returned, while Harry Brook has received a call-up to the ODI squad.

Dawid Malan, Luke Wood and David Payne have not retained their places in the ODI squad after traveling to the Netherlands last month.

Here is their 15-man squad for the ODI series against India:

England Squad for ODIs against India: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

James Vince dropped from England's T20I squad for series against India

James Vince is currently playing for Hampshire in county cricket (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

While Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow have returned to the ODI squad, they have been rested for the three-match T20I series, starting July 7. Interestingly, the ECB has dropped James Vince, Billings, Liam Dawson, George Garton and David Payne from the squad that played against West Indies earlier this year.

Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson and David Willey have returned to the T20I team. Here is the hosts' complete 14-man squad for the T20Is:

England Squad for T20Is against India: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

The T20I series will start get under way in Southampton, while the ODI series will begin at the Oval.

