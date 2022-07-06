Jonny Bairstow climbs above Virat Kohli in ICC Test Rankings; Rishabh Pant breaks into top five after IND vs ENG 2022 Test

England batter Jonny Bairstow has climbed to 10th position in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters. Bairstow registered two centuries in the recently-concluded Test against India to replace Virat Kohli in the top 10.

For the first time in six years, Kohli has dropped out of the top 10 in the ICC Test Rankings. After scoring 31 runs in two innings of the Edgbaston Test, Kohli has slipped from 10th to 13th position.

While Kohli dropped out of the top 10 in the ICC Rankings, his teammate Rishabh Pant attained a career-best position. The left-handed batter scored more than 200 runs in the two innings of the Test, and jumped five spots to bag the fifth rank.

Rishabh Pant achieves a career-high ranking, while Jonny Bairstow breaks into the top 10



Rishabh Pant overtook Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Usman Khawaja and Dimuth Karunaratne after his entertaining knocks in Birmingham. Meanwhile, former England captain Joe Root tightened his grip over the top spot with 923 rating points. Root scored a match-winning hundred in the second innings against India.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are not the only England players to have gained big on ICC Rankings

James Anderson's five-wicket haul has helped him improve his position in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers

While Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root improved their numbers in the batters' rankings, veteran England fast bowler James Anderson rose in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers.

Anderson bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings against India. He overtook Kyle Jamieson and took the sixth position on the rankings.

James Anderson moves up



Plenty happening in the latest Rishabh Pant and Jonny Bairstow break into top 10

Meanwhile, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has inched closer to the top 10 with a nine-wicket match-haul against Sri Lanka at Galle. The Aussie has jumped from 18th to 13th spot in the rankings, which is headed by his skipper Pat Cummins.

