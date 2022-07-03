"Kohli should practice sledging himself in the mirror, maybe he will start scoring runs" - Fans roast Virat Kohli as his sledging turns Jonny Bairstow into beast mode

Virat Kohli seems to have woken up the sleeping giant inside Jonny Bairstow as the latter turned on the screws against India on Day 3 at Edgbaston.

Bairstow initially struggled to time the ball and also had luck on his side as he was close to getting dismissed two to three times. Seeing him unable to find the middle of his bat, Virat Kohli sledged him and there was a heated exchange between the two.

This seems to have woken Bairstow up as from being on 13(61) at one stage, he scored a ridiculous 78 runs in the next 52 balls and is closing in on his fifth Test hundred this year.

With this knock, Jonny Bairstow is also currently leading the run-scoring charts in Test cricket for this year.

Fans on Twitter slammed Virat Kohli for unnecessarily needling Bairstow as the latter is now in the mood to bring England roaring back into the Test. Here are some of the reactions:

Anurag @AnuragC_ Bairstow scoring runs cos of Kohli is obviously a stupid narrative, but a very good one at that... Failure with the bat, dropped catch, responsible for a century. Still jumping around shamelessly Bairstow scoring runs cos of Kohli is obviously a stupid narrative, but a very good one at that... Failure with the bat, dropped catch, responsible for a century. Still jumping around shamelessly 😂

Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 @_FaridKhan Jonny Bairstow was batting on 13 off 61 balls when Virat Kohli had an animated chat with him, asked him to shut up and focus. Since then he has scored 75 runs off just 45 deliveries. If only he needed some extra motivation. #ENGvIND Jonny Bairstow was batting on 13 off 61 balls when Virat Kohli had an animated chat with him, asked him to shut up and focus. Since then he has scored 75 runs off just 45 deliveries. If only he needed some extra motivation. #ENGvIND

Nomore @Nomore86752884 🤣🤣🤣🤡 @mufaddal_vohra Virat kohli crying inside on seeing bairstow thrashing him🤣🤣🤣🤡 @mufaddal_vohra Virat kohli crying inside on seeing bairstow thrashing him 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤡

Charlie Reynolds @cwjreynolds Wonder whether Kohli might live to regret baiting Bairstow Wonder whether Kohli might live to regret baiting Bairstow

Vicky Malhotra @vik8182 @Pranjal_one8 Kohli himself has not done anything in last 3 years and taking to best batsman as if has been scoring lots of runs,Now Bairstow is firing Indian attack. @imVkohli should be sacked for his childish behaviour. @BCCI @Pranjal_one8 Kohli himself has not done anything in last 3 years and taking to best batsman as if has been scoring lots of runs,Now Bairstow is firing Indian attack. @imVkohli should be sacked for his childish behaviour. @BCCI

Sherlock 💢 @Valar_Dohaeeris @CricCrazyJohns Kohli aimlessly fighting Bairstow , man just calm down , don't chat shit when you can't chat with your bat @CricCrazyJohns Kohli aimlessly fighting Bairstow , man just calm down , don't chat shit when you can't chat with your bat

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket For all you know, Kohli may just be recommending a tyre to Bairstow. For all you know, Kohli may just be recommending a tyre to Bairstow.

Harry @Harrythegreeaat @JimmyNeesh Kohli actually is playing from opposition this match.... Dropped catch, failed in batting and now made Bairstow angry @JimmyNeesh Kohli actually is playing from opposition this match.... Dropped catch, failed in batting and now made Bairstow angry

Sherlock 💢 @Valar_Dohaeeris Yesterday kohli hugged Bairstow and today he is abusing him.



These RCB players are snake . Never trust them . Yesterday kohli hugged Bairstow and today he is abusing him. These RCB players are snake . Never trust them . https://t.co/6inCgpSWBD

V༙I༙R༙A༙T༙ S༙T༙A༙N༙ ᵛᵏ @Viratstan_ Bairstow started hitting every ball just after Kohli vs Bairstow rivalry Bairstow started hitting every ball just after Kohli vs Bairstow rivalry

M Abu Bakar Farooq Tarar @abubakarSays_ Mjy ihno ny captaincy sy hataya mar inko or mar Mjy ihno ny captaincy sy hataya mar inko or mar 😂 https://t.co/kN2X3f2V4N

🔌 @fuxxagon Kohli brother, Bairstow is the last person you wanna fire up🥲 Kohli brother, Bairstow is the last person you wanna fire up🥲

Sejal 🏏 @sejal_mokal 🏼 twitter.com/Cricket_Savant… Rayhaan @Cricket_Savant Want England bowlers to sledge Kohli in the third innings so he gets riled up and whacks them like he did Johnson in 2014. Want England bowlers to sledge Kohli in the third innings so he gets riled up and whacks them like he did Johnson in 2014. Bro, Bairstow really took a leaf out of Kohli's book right in front of him after Kohli sledged him. Bro, Bairstow really took a leaf out of Kohli's book right in front of him after Kohli sledged him. 😭🙏🏼 twitter.com/Cricket_Savant…

Subreme bored Gajala - CEO, Sonic Solutions @Hramblings Bairstow started his engine now. Thanks ra Kohli Bairstow started his engine now. Thanks ra Kohli

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli - "Jonny Bairstow can see everything on the ground apart from the ball". Virat Kohli - "Jonny Bairstow can see everything on the ground apart from the ball". Hope Kohli also follows Bairstow then. Whatever Bairstow is doing is atleast bringing him runs and winning matches for his team twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Hope Kohli also follows Bairstow then. Whatever Bairstow is doing is atleast bringing him runs and winning matches for his team twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Sandy @ThatWickedGuy_ Bairstow at the end of that Kohli sledging over: 16* off 64.



Since then: 75* off 49.



Kohli's gone silent and top work from cameramen showing him again n again. Bairstow at the end of that Kohli sledging over: 16* off 64.Since then: 75* off 49. Kohli's gone silent and top work from cameramen showing him again n again.

Jimmy Neesham @JimmyNeesh



Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better.Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy 😂

Afsha @AfshaCricket @mufaddal_vohra Atleast Kohli Should not be saying this these days @mufaddal_vohra Atleast Kohli Should not be saying this these days

K @Khemansingla please do it with yourself Kohli please sledge yourself just like you did with Bairstow 🥺please do it with yourself Kohli please sledge yourself just like you did with Bairstow 🥺😭 please do it with yourself

BALAJI @deep_extracover All Those Bairstow's play and misses were the last 2 year's dismissals of Virat Kohli. All Those Bairstow's play and misses were the last 2 year's dismissals of Virat Kohli.

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh Kohli should practice sledging himself in the mirror, maybe he will start scoring runs. #bairstow Kohli should practice sledging himself in the mirror, maybe he will start scoring runs. #bairstow

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets Our doom is written here, a fired up bairstow is worse than death Our doom is written here, a fired up bairstow is worse than death 🙏

Lord Shaw™ @Fire_cracker56



that's why u r very tiny in front of the Great Sachin Tendulkar

#INDvsENG Horrible Virat Kohli ..........that's why u r very tiny in front of the Great Sachin Tendulkar Horrible Virat Kohli ..........that's why u r very tiny in front of the Great Sachin Tendulkar #INDvsENG

ayush @LetsGoRohit



Pre Sledging - 21

Post Sledging - 140



Virat Kohli makes Test Match Special Jonny Bairstow Strike Rate -:Pre Sledging - 21Post Sledging - 140Virat Kohli makes Test Match Special Jonny Bairstow Strike Rate -:Pre Sledging - 21Post Sledging - 140Virat Kohli makes Test Match Special ❤️

Sanjeeb ✨ @Sanjeeb__45 Jonny Bairstow to Virat Kohli rn - Jonny Bairstow to Virat Kohli rn - https://t.co/bU6gVsGRhY

Jonny Bairstow leads England fightback on Day 3

There were doubts even after England's 3-0 win over New Zealand about whether they would be able to implement their fearless 'BazBall' approach against a quality Indian pace attack.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami started Day 3 brilliantly as both Stokes and Jonny Bairstow had their fair share of luck. Stokes played a few attacking shots and was soon dismissed. Bairstow, after struggling a bit at the start, found his mojo soon after and began to smash the Indian bowlers all around the park.

The 32-year-old took a special liking to Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who were inconsistent in their line and length. In just over 18 overs in the first session, England have already scored 116 runs and are presently at 200/6, 216 runs behind India's first-innings total.

The lunch break as well as rain intervention would have given Jasprit Bumrah and his men some valuable time to regroup as they look to get rid of Bairstow early.

