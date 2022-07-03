"Kohli should practice sledging himself in the mirror, maybe he will start scoring runs" - Fans roast Virat Kohli as his sledging turns Jonny Bairstow into beast mode

Virat Kohli seems to have woken up the sleeping giant inside Jonny Bairstow as the latter turned on the screws against India on Day 3 at Edgbaston.
Bairstow initially struggled to time the ball and also had luck on his side as he was close to getting dismissed two to three times. Seeing him unable to find the middle of his bat, Virat Kohli sledged him and there was a heated exchange between the two.
This seems to have woken Bairstow up as from being on 13(61) at one stage, he scored a ridiculous 78 runs in the next 52 balls and is closing in on his fifth Test hundred this year.
With this knock, Jonny Bairstow is also currently leading the run-scoring charts in Test cricket for this year.
Fans on Twitter slammed Virat Kohli for unnecessarily needling Bairstow as the latter is now in the mood to bring England roaring back into the Test. Here are some of the reactions:
Jonny Bairstow leads England fightback on Day 3
There were doubts even after England's 3-0 win over New Zealand about whether they would be able to implement their fearless 'BazBall' approach against a quality Indian pace attack.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami started Day 3 brilliantly as both Stokes and Jonny Bairstow had their fair share of luck. Stokes played a few attacking shots and was soon dismissed. Bairstow, after struggling a bit at the start, found his mojo soon after and began to smash the Indian bowlers all around the park.
The 32-year-old took a special liking to Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who were inconsistent in their line and length. In just over 18 overs in the first session, England have already scored 116 runs and are presently at 200/6, 216 runs behind India's first-innings total.
The lunch break as well as rain intervention would have given Jasprit Bumrah and his men some valuable time to regroup as they look to get rid of Bairstow early.