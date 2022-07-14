"Makes no sense" - Indian fans excited for Virat Kohli's comeback, but feel Shreyas Iyer is unlucky to miss out on 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli has made his way back into India's playing XI for the second ODI against England at Lord's on Thursday. The 33-year-old has arguably been India's best batter in this format for quite a while now and his return will certainly boost the Indian batting.
Kohli had to miss the first ODI due to a groin strain that he sustained in the T20I series. But he was seen practicing in the nets before the second game. It was thus a no-brainer to bring such a quality player back into the playing XI.
However, Shreyas Iyer had to make way for Virat Kohli to return. Although the 27-year-old has been in questionable form of late, ODIs seem to be his best suit. He has scored 947 runs from 27 games at an impressive average of 41.17.
Fans on Twitter were excited to see Virat Kohli back in the scheme of things as they felt ODIs would perhaps give him enough time to get back into form. However, some felt bad for Iyer as he probably didn't do anything wrong in ODIs to be dropped.
Here are some of the reactions:
India won the toss and opted to bowl first
Rohit Sharma won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first at Lord's. Although the conditions are pretty sunny, he feels there is a bit of moisture on the pitch which bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami can exploit.
With the traditional slope of Lord's also into play, England will need a cautious start to ensure they get through the first 15 overs.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley