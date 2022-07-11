“It’s Virat Kohli that the big question mark is about” - Michael Vaughan on India’s T20 World Cup preparations

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked Virat Kohli’s batting form as a big concern for Team India in their build-up to the T20 World Cup. Vaughan admitted that Kohli will be under greater pressure in future T20I games, especially if the younger lot continues to flourish.

The former Indian captain endured another barren patch in the T20I series against England, scoring just 12 runs across two games. He tried to remain positive and take on the bowling, but failed to make an impact yet again.

Many former Indian cricketers, including Kapil Dev and Ajay Jadeja, have questioned an uninterrupted run for Kohli in T20Is despite his dwindling numbers. Sharing his thoughts on the hottest topic in Indian cricket right now, Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

“It’s Virat Kohli that the big question mark is about. When he’s at his best, he gets in. But, there are going to be big question marks over Virat the next time he plays T20 cricket if these players keep producing the magic when they come into the side.”

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan Rohit Sharma "We will back Virat Kohli. He has been consistent for a long time. We believe in his quality" Rohit Sharma "We will back Virat Kohli. He has been consistent for a long time. We believe in his quality" https://t.co/7pmunk9QBM

There was some criticism from experts over India’s decision to drop the in-form Deepak Hooda in favor of Kohli for the second and third T20I against England.

“I don’t think both of them will play” - Vaughan on Pant and Karthik

DK @DineshKarthik



2 excellent wins & a superb fight today.



Proud of the way each one of us fought for this series win.



#ENGvIND 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒2 excellent wins & a superb fight today.Proud of the way each one of us fought for this series win. 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆2 excellent wins & a superb fight today. Proud of the way each one of us fought for this series win.#ENGvIND https://t.co/WG96lHlpKp

Analyzing India’s options for the T20 World Cup, Vaughan opined that the Men in Blue cannot include both wicketkeepers, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, in the playing XI.

Backing Pant, he stated:

“I am just looking at how India would juggle all these players into the final XI for the World Cup. KL Rahul will come back in. Rishabh Pant, DK, one of them will have to keep. I don’t think both of them will play. I want Rishabh in because he’s left-handed.”

Chipping in with his views on the same topic, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan admitted that there are some tough decisions ahead for the team management. He opined:

“I am sure the selectors, team management, coaches are planning and thinking about all these options. Come the Australia series, just before the World Cup, you want to be clear.”

In the absence of the injured Rahul, Pant opened the innings in the second and third T20Is, scoring 26 and one, respectively.

Also Read: “Booking a flight and a hotel room for the World Cup” - Michael Vaughan reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s scintillating ton in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far