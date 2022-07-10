"Most overrated fast bowler in current times." - Fans slam Umran Malik, Jadeja for leaking too many runs in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I

Indian bowlers, particularly speedster Umran Malik and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, had an outing to forget as England put up a massive 215/7 on the board in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Sunday.
Dawid Malan [77(39)] and Liam Livingstone [42*(29)] were the key contributors as the hosts made the most of great batting conditions.
It was clear that with the series in the bag, India wanted to test their bench strength. Hence they rested the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya.
In came Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, and Shreyas Iyer. But this also meant that the visitors had just five bowling options.
This was a risk captain Rohit Sharma was willing to take to test how good his backup bowlers were in different situations. However, Malik (1/56) and Jadeja (0/45) together leaked more than a massive 100 runs in their eight overs.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the efforts of the two bowlers. While some understood that it was just an experiment, many believe Malik is not yet ready for international cricket and that Jadeja can't be trusted as a four-overs bowler.
Here are some of the reactions:
Umran Malik, Ravindra Jadeja kept on missing their lengths
With no Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI on Sunday, Rohit Sharma gave the new ball to Avesh Khan and Umran Malik. While Avesh was impressive, Malik certainly struggled as he has generally bowled as an enforcer in the middle overs.
India did pick up three wickets in the first 10 overs, but the hosts also maintained a brisk pace while scoring. Once Dawid Malan was set, he began to take the attack to the Indian bowlers, especially against Jadeja. The southpaw had a favorable match-up against left-arm spin and took full advantage of the same.
Liam Livingstone also began to unleash some monstrous sixes and England got the momentum they needed at the death. Ravi Bishnoi bowled a brilliant 17th over, giving away just two runs and picking up the big wickets of Malan and Moeen Ali.
However, young Harry Brook and then Chris Jordan played their part alongside Livingstone to set a daunting target of 216.
India don't have an impactful batter like Hardik Pandya in the middle-order. They will need a good start if they want to complete their highest successful chase in T20Is.