"Most overrated fast bowler in current times." - Fans slam Umran Malik, Jadeja for leaking too many runs in 3rd IND vs ENG T20I

Indian bowlers, particularly speedster Umran Malik and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, had an outing to forget as England put up a massive 215/7 on the board in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Dawid Malan [77(39)] and Liam Livingstone [42*(29)] were the key contributors as the hosts made the most of great batting conditions.

It was clear that with the series in the bag, India wanted to test their bench strength. Hence they rested the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya.

In came Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, and Shreyas Iyer. But this also meant that the visitors had just five bowling options.

This was a risk captain Rohit Sharma was willing to take to test how good his backup bowlers were in different situations. However, Malik (1/56) and Jadeja (0/45) together leaked more than a massive 100 runs in their eight overs.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the efforts of the two bowlers. While some understood that it was just an experiment, many believe Malik is not yet ready for international cricket and that Jadeja can't be trusted as a four-overs bowler.

Here are some of the reactions:

Udit @udit_buch India needs one player who bowls like Axar Patel and bats like Jadeja India needs one player who bowls like Axar Patel and bats like Jadeja

Karthik Raj @kartcric Partly forced by a lot of matches but the flaw in picking players based on half a season or season has been showcased in the last 1 year. Venky Iyer, Varun CV, Tewatia (Although he didn't play and wasn't ready when he was picked), Umran. Partly forced by a lot of matches but the flaw in picking players based on half a season or season has been showcased in the last 1 year. Venky Iyer, Varun CV, Tewatia (Although he didn't play and wasn't ready when he was picked), Umran.

Hazel Baloch @Hazel_Baloch something wrong with IPL speed meter Umran Malik in IPL 155 kph avg speed here in International Cricket 140 kph avg speedsomething wrong with IPL speed meter #INDvsENG Umran Malik in IPL 155 kph avg speed here in International Cricket 140 kph avg speed 😂 something wrong with IPL speed meter #INDvsENG

Common Man @CommonM24106139



#INDvsENG Umran Malik is the most overrated fast bowler in current times. No control on line & length. Arshdeep is better option Umran Malik is the most overrated fast bowler in current times. No control on line & length. Arshdeep is better option#INDvsENG

Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 @CamlinTweets Umran opening the bowling, I would've preffered Kohli Umran opening the bowling, I would've preffered Kohli

Chicken Man @Gustavofring_19 How does Umran get selected over

Arshdeep, Prasidh, Mohsin, Khaleel, Natarajan?

Beyond my understanding. How does Umran get selected overArshdeep, Prasidh, Mohsin, Khaleel, Natarajan? Beyond my understanding.

Dave @CricketDave27 Umran should have been playing for Harshal if you wanted to test him, much more similar role than asking him to replace Bumrah or Bhuvi and without Hardik to cover some PP overs as well Umran should have been playing for Harshal if you wanted to test him, much more similar role than asking him to replace Bumrah or Bhuvi and without Hardik to cover some PP overs as well

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#ENGvIND Umran really shouldn't be put in a situation right now where he is bowling powerplay overs. Will dent his confidence. Should be playing games where he can let rip in the middle overs with protection. Umran really shouldn't be put in a situation right now where he is bowling powerplay overs. Will dent his confidence. Should be playing games where he can let rip in the middle overs with protection.#ENGvIND

Ummnvm⁷ @Ummnvm1

Give this boy a little time to work on his technique he will definitely become a great asset to team India

#INDvsENG Umran did took a crucial wicket but the guy is leaking too much runs man. It wasn't a good idea to debut him in international this early at all.Give this boy a little time to work on his technique he will definitely become a great asset to team India Umran did took a crucial wicket but the guy is leaking too much runs man. It wasn't a good idea to debut him in international this early at all.Give this boy a little time to work on his technique he will definitely become a great asset to team India#INDvsENG

Aravint @aravint_2107 ICT isn’t doing a favour for a talent like Umran here by playing him so early



Lots to work on for him🥲 ICT isn’t doing a favour for a talent like Umran here by playing him so early Lots to work on for him🥲

m @thatfallenleaf I don't hate umran but he has already got 3-4 chances ahead of Arshdeep. While Arshdeep got more skills. I don't hate umran but he has already got 3-4 chances ahead of Arshdeep. While Arshdeep got more skills.

Archer @poserarcher Duke 🍺 @Dukey2024 england should stop playing cricket if they score anything except 220 against this bowling lineup england should stop playing cricket if they score anything except 220 against this bowling lineup Yesss exactly. We are playing with three bowlers +Umran and Jadeja 🥺 twitter.com/Dukey2024/stat… Yesss exactly. We are playing with three bowlers +Umran and Jadeja 🥺 twitter.com/Dukey2024/stat…

A @goodfrnothing_ Don’t hate Umran but love watching him getting smashed, he ain’t ready for international cricket yet. The guy who’s ready and did show it is warming the bench 🫡 Don’t hate Umran but love watching him getting smashed, he ain’t ready for international cricket yet. The guy who’s ready and did show it is warming the bench 🫡

Boe Jiden @BoeJidenJr 16 Runs off Umran Malik's first over.



Le someone: 16 Runs off Umran Malik's first over.Le someone: https://t.co/qVXYDThsbE

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



#INDvsENG Jaddu bowling absolute dollies and feeding these England batsmen Jaddu bowling absolute dollies and feeding these England batsmen 😥😥#INDvsENG

KASHISH @crickashish217 You can't ask Jadeja to bowl 4 overs and judge him for it. It's not his role, ideally, and today India are purely trialling stuff. You can't ask Jadeja to bowl 4 overs and judge him for it. It's not his role, ideally, and today India are purely trialling stuff.

Archer @poserarcher Pace is not everything in T20 cricket : Nasser Hussain on comms. Pace is not everything in T20 cricket : Nasser Hussain on comms.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Today's match is going to be a part of a learning curve for someone like Umran. He'll understand that while pace is a factor & his strength, just banking on pace alone won't be enough against good line ups. Mix up in lengths & pace is important. Today's match is going to be a part of a learning curve for someone like Umran. He'll understand that while pace is a factor & his strength, just banking on pace alone won't be enough against good line ups. Mix up in lengths & pace is important.

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Bhai ye to sahi kutai ho gayi Umran ki Bhai ye to sahi kutai ho gayi Umran ki 😂😂

Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் @SaGomesh If Jadeja bowling 4 overs today will throw some light on his T20 bowling numbers in last couple of years, I am all for it. Perhaps, the team management too are trying to test the waters by doing that as well. If Jadeja bowling 4 overs today will throw some light on his T20 bowling numbers in last couple of years, I am all for it. Perhaps, the team management too are trying to test the waters by doing that as well.

Archer @poserarcher Jadeja terrible bowling. Terrible. Your batting is keeping you relevant in this team but have to work on his bowling Jadeja terrible bowling. Terrible. Your batting is keeping you relevant in this team but have to work on his bowling

Aditya @_Addy_15 Jadeja is looking so ordinary out there. Pitches in Aus would offer the same challenge as well. There's a risk involved in playing him if he continues to bowl this way Jadeja is looking so ordinary out there. Pitches in Aus would offer the same challenge as well. There's a risk involved in playing him if he continues to bowl this way

T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ @SarkarSpeaking



#ENGvIND Ravindra Jadeja - The Bowler needs to improve a lot. Else he'll end up giving runs with the ball much more than the runs he scores with the bat. Ravindra Jadeja - The Bowler needs to improve a lot. Else he'll end up giving runs with the ball much more than the runs he scores with the bat.#ENGvIND

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Bhuvi yet to Concede 50+ after playing 68 T20I matches!



Difference between Pace and Length!



#ENGvIND Umran Malik Conceded 50+ runs in his 3rd T20I matchBhuvi yet to Concede 50+ after playing 68 T20I matches!Difference between Pace and Length! Umran Malik Conceded 50+ runs in his 3rd T20I matchBhuvi yet to Concede 50+ after playing 68 T20I matches!Difference between Pace and Length!#ENGvIND

Umran Malik, Ravindra Jadeja kept on missing their lengths

With no Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI on Sunday, Rohit Sharma gave the new ball to Avesh Khan and Umran Malik. While Avesh was impressive, Malik certainly struggled as he has generally bowled as an enforcer in the middle overs.

India did pick up three wickets in the first 10 overs, but the hosts also maintained a brisk pace while scoring. Once Dawid Malan was set, he began to take the attack to the Indian bowlers, especially against Jadeja. The southpaw had a favorable match-up against left-arm spin and took full advantage of the same.

Liam Livingstone also began to unleash some monstrous sixes and England got the momentum they needed at the death. Ravi Bishnoi bowled a brilliant 17th over, giving away just two runs and picking up the big wickets of Malan and Moeen Ali.

However, young Harry Brook and then Chris Jordan played their part alongside Livingstone to set a daunting target of 216.

India don't have an impactful batter like Hardik Pandya in the middle-order. They will need a good start if they want to complete their highest successful chase in T20Is.

