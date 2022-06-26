"Nice reason to hide injury!"- Fans roast Rohit Sharma for testing positive for COVID-19, want Kohli to lead in one-off Test against England

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the start of the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston.

The 35-year-old has been India's highest scorer in the series that began last year and, if unavailable, could turn out to be a huge blow for the visitors.

Here's what the BCCI tweeted just a few hours ago:

"UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team."

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.

Rohit Sharma scored 25 runs in the first innings of the practice game against Leicestershire. He didn't bat in the second innings and probably won't get any time to practice before the Test starts, as he'll need to recover fully from COVID-19.

While there are doubts cast about his availability, fans on Twitter are hopeful that Sharma will recover on time. Some have also trolled him for missing quite a few series in the recent past due to injuries and other reasons. They feel Virat Kohli should be made the captain again for the one-off Test.

Here are some of the reactions:

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Hopefully he'll recover in 3-4 days 🤞🤞 Hopefully he'll recover in 3-4 days 🤞🤞

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos Bharat opening for India does have a nice ring to it :) Bharat opening for India does have a nice ring to it :)

Dave @CricketDave27 BCCI @BCCI UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. Kohli captaining India in the final test one last time and lifting the trophy would be too crazy even for cricket recent Hollywood thriller storylines twitter.com/bcci/status/15… Kohli captaining India in the final test one last time and lifting the trophy would be too crazy even for cricket recent Hollywood thriller storylines twitter.com/bcci/status/15…

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for India so far in the Test series, hoping he recovers and is fit for the 5th Test. Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for India so far in the Test series, hoping he recovers and is fit for the 5th Test.

Utsav @utsav__45 - Let's hope he recovers in time as he has already showed his worth as an opener last time 🤞 Rohit has tested positive for COVID-19- Let's hope he recovers in time as he has already showed his worth as an opener last time 🤞 Rohit has tested positive for COVID-19 😭 - Let's hope he recovers in time as he has already showed his worth as an opener last time 🤞 https://t.co/jY4w8DU1yI

Utkarsh / Cricket is love ❤ @cricketfan__

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in isolation and under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.



Wish you a speedy recovery, Hitman!! Sad news for Indian fans 🙁 -Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in isolation and under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.Wish you a speedy recovery, Hitman!! Sad news for Indian fans 🙁 -Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in isolation and under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.Wish you a speedy recovery, Hitman!! 🙌 https://t.co/E6WttwkjVN

Cricket 🏏 Lover // DK for T20 World Cup ❤️ @CricCrazyV I personally want Bumrah to lead but because this is an very important game BCCI should appoint Virat as captain.



Hopefully Rohit recovers and lead 🤞 I personally want Bumrah to lead but because this is an very important game BCCI should appoint Virat as captain.Hopefully Rohit recovers and lead 🤞

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Now with Rohit almost out of the last match, I really want Gill to take charge of the top order and show some maturity and tell the whole world what he is capable of in Test cricket Now with Rohit almost out of the last match, I really want Gill to take charge of the top order and show some maturity and tell the whole world what he is capable of in Test cricket

Manish Sharma @manishs446 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian captain Rohit Sharma Tested positive for COVID-19. Indian captain Rohit Sharma Tested positive for COVID-19. Hope he recovers soon.. Nahi to lag gaye.. We already dont have KL for this match & now Rohit. They both were pillars of indian batting in this test series . twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Hope he recovers soon.. Nahi to lag gaye.. We already dont have KL for this match & now Rohit. They both were pillars of indian batting in this test series . twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Dusted @Kohliisgoat Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian captain Rohit Sharma Tested positive for COVID-19. Indian captain Rohit Sharma Tested positive for COVID-19. Kohli as captain for one last time, please god twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Kohli as captain for one last time, please god twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/lQ9yICFWtD

Vaibhav @VaibhaaavTweets ... Always twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian captain Rohit Sharma Tested positive for COVID-19. Indian captain Rohit Sharma Tested positive for COVID-19. This guy... Always This guy😂😂😂... Always😂😂 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

No @No27859557No . Only 1 guy tests positive makes so much sense @BCCI Nice reason to hide Injury…?. Only 1 guy tests positive makes so much sense @BCCI Nice reason to hide Injury…?😭. Only 1 guy tests positive makes so much sense

How will India cope without Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul?

One of the main reasons why India are leading the series 2-1 at the moment is because of the way their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted. The duo got their team off to fine starts in almost every innings and blunted the effects of the new ball.

However, with Rahul out injured and Sharma not a certainty at the moment, it will be interesting to see what opening combination Team India go in with. It also remains to be seen whether Jasprit Bumrah will become the stand-in captain if Rohit Sharma fails to recover in time.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far