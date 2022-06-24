"Not in the same bat balancing league as Joe" - Michael Vaughan takes a cheeky dig at Virat Kohli

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently took a light-hearted dig at former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Vaughan was referring to an incident that happened when the latter was batting against Leicestershire on Thursday (June 23). Kohli tried to balance his bat while at the non-striker's end, something that Joe Root did successfully during England's ongoing Test series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli's video went viral and Vaughan took the opportunity to leave a tongue-in-cheek comment on the same.

"Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe"

Kohli vs Root has always been a rivalry that's talked about whenever the two teams have faced off, especially in Tests. Both players are tremendous batsmen, who also led their teams well during their captaincy stints.

Kohli mocking Root's infamous "mic drop" gesture back in 2018 is one of the standout moments of their rivalry.

Virat Kohli looked solid in the first innings against Leicestershire

Team India didn't have the ideal start to their innings in the practice game against Leicestershire. Batting first, half their team were back in the hut even before they could cross the three-figure mark.

However, Virat Kohli, who returned after a break from international cricket, looked in good touch during his 33-run knock. The former Indian captain faced 69 deliveries and smashed four boundaries and a six. What was heartening to see was the way Kohli got on top of the bounce on most of the short-pitched deliveries.

Youngster Roman Walker trapped Kohli in front and he had to depart just when he looked good for a big score. However, his knock will give him as well has his fans some optimism going into the one-off Test at Edgbaston.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

