"One of the biggest carryjob in cricket history"- Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav smashes incredible T20I hundred vs England

Suryakumar Yadav's incredible innings of 117(55) went in vain as India couldn't chase down their record target against England at Trent Bridge on Sunday (July 10). The 31-year-old was almost a one-man-army for most of the run-chase and until he was there at the crease, the visitors were in with a shout.

However, it was just too much for him alone to pull off as England avoided a series whitewash with a 17-run win. The target of 215 needed a flying start from India’s top order. But they lost three wickets in the powerplay and it looked like a huge defeat was on the cards.

However, Suryakumar Yadav showed incredible game sense and played arguably the best T20I knock by an Indian so far. Fans on Twitter were heartbroken about India's loss but hailed Suryakumar for his incredible hundred.

Here are some of the reactions:

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @inocent_Bachha Best T20I knock for any Indian batsman till now.

Wellu @Wellutwt Big for Moeen Ali eid Day & he catched Goat Surya Kumar yadav

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ Sensational knock from SKY. Jaw dropping strokeplay

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz Who is the best Indian batsman in T20 cricket and why is it SKY.

HITMAN @Roar__45 Dear cricket lovers

Don't bother about no.4 anymore

Vinay Kumar R @Vinay_Kumar_R @surya_14kumar #ENGvIND SKY! The more you watch his batting, the more you love it. What an extraordinary talent 🤩Congratulations on your maiden T-20

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill This has been some outstanding display of batting by SKY, showcasing his brilliant range. And he's improved his range since the time he was given an India debut. Absolutely brilliant batting this

Manjit🏏 @KLRahul4ever

Surya Kumar Yadav Best T20 Batter of India Currently.

Suryakumar Yadav & Shreyas Iyer's partnership kept India in the game

India didn't get the rollicking start that they got in the previous T20I as Rishabh Pant was trapped right in front while trying to smash the ball across the line. Virat Kohli played a couple of sublime strokes, but once again seemed to overattack as he hit one straight into the hands of the cover fielder.

When captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed, it looked like an England win was inevitable. With India on 31/3, Suryakumar was joined by Shreyas Iyer as the duo began to bring the visitors back on track.

The 31-year-old knew he had to get going and began to manufacture some outrageous shots. Iyer wasn't quite able to get the big shots consistently, but he ensured he rotated the strike and gave Suryakumar as many deliveries to face as possible.

As Iyer departed, the stage looked set for the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja to prove their mettle as finishers. But they got out at the wrong time and it was all down to Suryakumar to bail his team out.

He smashed Moeen Ali for 14 runs in the penultimate over and the pressure was on the off-spinner. However, he dismissed the centurion as 'SKY' hit one straight down long-on's throat. It was the final nail in India's coffin.

Although the visitors couldn't seal the whitewash, they have definitely got a proper glimpse of how destructive Suryakumar Yadav can be.

