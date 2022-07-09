Create
Notifications

"Passion ka achaar daalenge kya?" - Fans feel Virat Kohli's India career in T20Is is done after another failure in 2nd T20I vs ENG

Virat Kohli (L) couldn&#039;t control his shot and was caught at point. (P.C.:England Cricket Twitter)
Virat Kohli (L) couldn't control his shot and was caught at point. (P.C.:England Cricket Twitter)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 09, 2022 09:39 PM IST

India star Virat Kohli's troublesome form continued to haunt him as the 33-year-old was once again dismissed cheaply, this time in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Embracing India's new brand of attacking cricket, Kohli tried to smash debutant Richard Gleeson with his trademark flick.

The former Indian captain, however, could only get a top edge on the ball as it skied and was caught brilliantly by the fielder at point for just one run. It was the same old story for Virat Kohli as the pressure on him continues to increase, especially in T20Is.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Kohli fail once again. Some also trolled him and felt the team was too harsh to leave out Deepak Hooda, who had scored a fantastic century just a couple of games ago.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli is 12th player of England 🤦#RohitSharma𓃵 #Cricket #CricketTwitter #ENGvsIND #INDvENG #INDvsEND #Hooda
Anil Kumble to Deepak Hooda https://t.co/NtaKBD0OJq
Kohli saab and the art of getting out to new bowlers.
Virat lost his form in February 2021 It’s been 16 months
The concern for Kohli is that the 1 (3) is quite a lot better than some of the 45 (40)s he was dropping in the IPL. If they want to play anchoring, conservative cricket (a legit plan), then he's fine, but if India do want to be more aggressive, you'd say there are better options.
Those who have seen peak Kohli from 2016-19 would have never imagined in their wildest dreams that he would have such a decline at just 33 https://t.co/psshUU1toJ
And Kohli saab doing same what rohit has done ?? 🙃🙃 twitter.com/SaurabhTripath…
4 simple steps to cook Maggi Step 1: Boil one cup of waterStep 2: As soon as virat goes for batting, put maggi in the boiled water and add masalaStep 3: Stir till Virat is onfield.Step 4: As soon as Virat is back in the pavilion, your maggi is ready to eat.#INDvsENG https://t.co/A19FnacdJa
Hurts to say, but Kohli's spot shouldn't be a certainty anymore. Esp with KL expected to be back for the T20 WC.
Greatest PEAK in cricket - Virat KohliGreatest DECLINE in cricket - Virat Kohli
GLEESON HAS TWO AND THEY ARE SHARMA AND KOHLI 😍😍😍😍#ENGvsIND https://t.co/qvyRx7hZvw
Now it's too much from Kohli waited whole day to watch him and he throws his wicket like this clearly a nothing shot from him never saw him playing such shot in the starting of innings . 💔 #ENGvIND
https://t.co/dWWZQcEloc
Luck hi rote rehna ab twitter.com/KShriniwasRao/…
Perform to karne padega King 😬
Mujhe kya, mai toh Kohli ke fielding celebration dekhne aaya hoon.
Visionary Jaanvi. https://t.co/4btA86w4NC
Forget runs, at this rate, Kohli is going to starve all of us watching him face any deliveries only.
Not the first time a debutant has rocked India and dismissed Virat Kohli
out hone ke baad digit ka ad kar rha😭😭😭😭
Debutant ko apni wicket dena https://t.co/iB9KVYPaSs
passion ka achaar dalenge kya kohli ke

India lose a cluster of wickets with their 'new approach'

Captain Rohit Sharma has been quite vocal about how the visitors need to change their approach in T20Is and play more fearlessly. He clearly led from the front in that aspect as he promoted Rishabh Pant at the top of the order and both openers got off to a flying start.

Pant looked like the aggressive player he has been in Tests and this is probably his best position in T20Is. But just when things looked great, India's attacking approach began to show why it was a two-edged sword.

Also Read Article Continues below

Debutant Richard Gleeson had a dream first game as he picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. The visitors still backed themselves to continue going hell for leather.

However, this has led to them losing two more wickets and now everything depends on the partnership between the finishers Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja. The Men in Blue will hope to get to a fighting total.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...