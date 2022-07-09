"Passion ka achaar daalenge kya?" - Fans feel Virat Kohli's India career in T20Is is done after another failure in 2nd T20I vs ENG

India star Virat Kohli's troublesome form continued to haunt him as the 33-year-old was once again dismissed cheaply, this time in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Embracing India's new brand of attacking cricket, Kohli tried to smash debutant Richard Gleeson with his trademark flick.

The former Indian captain, however, could only get a top edge on the ball as it skied and was caught brilliantly by the fielder at point for just one run. It was the same old story for Virat Kohli as the pressure on him continues to increase, especially in T20Is.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Kohli fail once again. Some also trolled him and felt the team was too harsh to leave out Deepak Hooda, who had scored a fantastic century just a couple of games ago.

Here are some of the reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Kohli saab and the art of getting out to new bowlers. Kohli saab and the art of getting out to new bowlers.

Karan @karannpatelll Virat lost his form in February 2021



It’s been 16 months Virat lost his form in February 2021 It’s been 16 months

Ben Jones @benjonescricket The concern for Kohli is that the 1 (3) is quite a lot better than some of the 45 (40)s he was dropping in the IPL. If they want to play anchoring, conservative cricket (a legit plan), then he's fine, but if India do want to be more aggressive, you'd say there are better options. The concern for Kohli is that the 1 (3) is quite a lot better than some of the 45 (40)s he was dropping in the IPL. If they want to play anchoring, conservative cricket (a legit plan), then he's fine, but if India do want to be more aggressive, you'd say there are better options.

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ Those who have seen peak Kohli from 2016-19 would have never imagined in their wildest dreams that he would have such a decline at just 33 Those who have seen peak Kohli from 2016-19 would have never imagined in their wildest dreams that he would have such a decline at just 33 https://t.co/psshUU1toJ

HARSHIT @INVINCIBLE45_ 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 @SaurabhTripathS



Anyways, Nice positive approach 🏻

#ENGvIND Liked this aggressive approach of Rohit Sharma, Wish it was same when he wasn't the Captain !!Anyways, Nice positive approach Liked this aggressive approach of Rohit Sharma, Wish it was same when he wasn't the Captain !!👻Anyways, Nice positive approach 👍🏻#ENGvIND And Kohli saab doing same what rohit has done ?? 🙃🙃 twitter.com/SaurabhTripath… And Kohli saab doing same what rohit has done ?? 🙃🙃 twitter.com/SaurabhTripath…

AAYUSHHH 🇮🇳 @bebaslachara_



Step 1: Boil one cup of water



Step 2: As soon as virat goes for batting, put maggi in the boiled water and add masala



Step 3: Stir till Virat is onfield.



Step 4: As soon as Virat is back in the pavilion, your maggi is ready to eat.



#INDvsENG 4 simple steps to cook MaggiStep 1: Boil one cup of waterStep 2: As soon as virat goes for batting, put maggi in the boiled water and add masalaStep 3: Stir till Virat is onfield.Step 4: As soon as Virat is back in the pavilion, your maggi is ready to eat. 4 simple steps to cook Maggi Step 1: Boil one cup of waterStep 2: As soon as virat goes for batting, put maggi in the boiled water and add masalaStep 3: Stir till Virat is onfield.Step 4: As soon as Virat is back in the pavilion, your maggi is ready to eat.#INDvsENG https://t.co/A19FnacdJa

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Hurts to say, but Kohli's spot shouldn't be a certainty anymore. Esp with KL expected to be back for the T20 WC. Hurts to say, but Kohli's spot shouldn't be a certainty anymore. Esp with KL expected to be back for the T20 WC.

tanya @ch3rryw8n3 Greatest PEAK in cricket - Virat Kohli

Greatest DECLINE in cricket - Virat Kohli Greatest PEAK in cricket - Virat KohliGreatest DECLINE in cricket - Virat Kohli

VK 🌨️ @Suprvirat #ENGvIND Now it's too much from Kohli waited whole day to watch him and he throws his wicket like this clearly a nothing shot from him never saw him playing such shot in the starting of innings . Now it's too much from Kohli waited whole day to watch him and he throws his wicket like this clearly a nothing shot from him never saw him playing such shot in the starting of innings . 💔 #ENGvIND

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket KSR @KShriniwasRao Such is VK's luck right now that even if the fielder had to do a 110m hurdle to get to the ball, he'd still catch it.



🤦🏽‍♂️ Such is VK's luck right now that even if the fielder had to do a 110m hurdle to get to the ball, he'd still catch it.🤦🏽‍♂️ Luck hi rote rehna ab twitter.com/KShriniwasRao/… Luck hi rote rehna ab twitter.com/KShriniwasRao/…

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Mujhe kya, mai toh Kohli ke fielding celebration dekhne aaya hoon. Mujhe kya, mai toh Kohli ke fielding celebration dekhne aaya hoon.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Forget runs, at this rate, Kohli is going to starve all of us watching him face any deliveries only. Forget runs, at this rate, Kohli is going to starve all of us watching him face any deliveries only.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Not the first time a debutant has rocked India and dismissed Virat Kohli Not the first time a debutant has rocked India and dismissed Virat Kohli

Sam Jain🦁(inactive till july) @Dhoni7Love out hone ke baad digit ka ad kar rha out hone ke baad digit ka ad kar rha😭😭😭😭

Manya @CSKian716 Debutant ko apni wicket dena Debutant ko apni wicket dena https://t.co/iB9KVYPaSs

Sam Jain🦁(inactive till july) @Dhoni7Love passion ka achaar dalenge kya kohli ke passion ka achaar dalenge kya kohli ke

India lose a cluster of wickets with their 'new approach'

Captain Rohit Sharma has been quite vocal about how the visitors need to change their approach in T20Is and play more fearlessly. He clearly led from the front in that aspect as he promoted Rishabh Pant at the top of the order and both openers got off to a flying start.

Pant looked like the aggressive player he has been in Tests and this is probably his best position in T20Is. But just when things looked great, India's attacking approach began to show why it was a two-edged sword.

Debutant Richard Gleeson had a dream first game as he picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. The visitors still backed themselves to continue going hell for leather.

However, this has led to them losing two more wickets and now everything depends on the partnership between the finishers Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja. The Men in Blue will hope to get to a fighting total.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far