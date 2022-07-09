"Passion ka achaar daalenge kya?" - Fans feel Virat Kohli's India career in T20Is is done after another failure in 2nd T20I vs ENG

India star Virat Kohli's troublesome form continued to haunt him as the 33-year-old was once again dismissed cheaply, this time in the second T20I against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Embracing India's new brand of attacking cricket, Kohli tried to smash debutant Richard Gleeson with his trademark flick.
The former Indian captain, however, could only get a top edge on the ball as it skied and was caught brilliantly by the fielder at point for just one run. It was the same old story for Virat Kohli as the pressure on him continues to increase, especially in T20Is.
Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Kohli fail once again. Some also trolled him and felt the team was too harsh to leave out Deepak Hooda, who had scored a fantastic century just a couple of games ago.
Here are some of the reactions:
India lose a cluster of wickets with their 'new approach'
Captain Rohit Sharma has been quite vocal about how the visitors need to change their approach in T20Is and play more fearlessly. He clearly led from the front in that aspect as he promoted Rishabh Pant at the top of the order and both openers got off to a flying start.
Pant looked like the aggressive player he has been in Tests and this is probably his best position in T20Is. But just when things looked great, India's attacking approach began to show why it was a two-edged sword.
Debutant Richard Gleeson had a dream first game as he picked up the big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. The visitors still backed themselves to continue going hell for leather.
However, this has led to them losing two more wickets and now everything depends on the partnership between the finishers Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja. The Men in Blue will hope to get to a fighting total.