"People can only dream about what you've done" - Kevin Pietersen sends a message to Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 3rd ODI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has sent a message to Indian batter Virat Kohli amid the toughest phase of his international career. Kohli has had a forgettable tour of England thus far, having failed to score more than 20 runs in any innings across the three formats.

Several cricket experts have opined that Kohli should either return to domestic cricket or take a break from the sport. While critics have shared different views, some of Kohli's current and past rivals have shown support for him in such a trying time.

The latest name added to that list is Kevin Pietersen. Kohli and Pietersen were rivals in international cricket, but they played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2009.

Kohli recently shared a photo on Instagram from his tour of England where he can be seen posing near a wall art, which reads: "What if I fall, Oh but my darling, what if you fly." Kohli captioned the photo as "Perspective".

Commenting on the post, Pietersen wrote:

"You go big guy! People can only dream about what you’ve done in cricket. And they’re some of the best players that have played the game."

Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life: Kevin Pietersen's advice to Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen (L) and Kohli had a chat during the 2019 Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Kevin Pietersen also uploaded a post on his Instagram account on Saturday, offering support to Virat. Here's what the former England cricketer wrote:

"Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, Virat."

The third ODI of the India vs England series will take place on July 17. It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli performs for the Men in Blue.

