"People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him" - Kamran Akmal slams Virat Kohli's critics

Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has thrown his weight behind Indian star batter Virat Kohli despite the latter's poor showing of late. The 33-year-old hasn't been able to get rid of his indifferent form and failed to convert any of his starts into a big score on the recently concluded tour of England.

There are quite a few voices in the cricketing fraternity who have started questioning Virat Kohli's place in the Indian team. However, Kamran Akmal feels a legend like Kohli's credibility cannot be doubted.

Speaking on paktv.tv on Wednesday, here's what Akmal had to say about Virat Kohli's form:

"He's a different player altogether. Everyone goes through these phases. Some players endure it for a brief period, some go through it for long. He only needs one big innings. His belief, his passion for the game, makes him stand apart."

Akmal also believes the opinions of other people simply shouldn't matter to a player of Kohli's stature. On this, he said:

"Do you think that a player who has 70 centuries will listen to those asking for his ouster from the side? People who have played 1-2 matches are now giving opinions on him. I can only laugh."

Virat Kohli needs to keep his mind positive: Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal feels there's no rocket science that Virat Kohli needs to follow to get back to his best. The 40-year-old is of the opinion that Kohli should not let his form affect his mindset and should continue to believe in the process:

"Footwork, bat swing, head position, shoulder.. everything comes into place. A player figures all these things out on his own. You have to keep your mind positive. Think about what you did right in your past. There will be a lot of opinions but you got to keep focus intact. A player is his own coach."

Kohli has been rested for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. The Men in Blue will be hopeful that the break will help him get back to his groove ahead of the Asia Cup.

