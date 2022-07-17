Create
"Prime Hardik Pandya is completely unmatchable"- Fans erupt as all-rounder bags best ODI figures against England

Hardik Pandya's accurate short balls caused the hosts a number of problems. (P.C.:Twitter)
Hardik Pandya's accurate short balls caused the hosts a number of problems. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jul 17, 2022 09:06 PM IST

Hardik Pandya continued his incredible resurgence as an all-rounder by bagging his best figures in ODI cricket (4/24) against England at Old Trafford on Sunday (July 17). The 28-year-old picked up crucial wickets and was one of the major reasons why the hosts once again failed to cross the 300-run mark.

With this, Pandya has incredibly got his best figures in each of the three formats against England in England. He was especially effective with his short balls and that was something no England batter could completely dominate.

Captain Rohit Sharma used the 28-year-old really well and the all-rounder delivered almost every time the skipper brought him back to break the partnership. Fans on Twitter hailed Hardik Pandya for his brilliant bowling and felt that when he is at his peak fitness, India simply don't have anyone better in that role.

Here are some of the reactions:

Repeating it again Prime Hardik Pandya is completely unmatchable.! One of the best all rounder in white ball in recent times.!
Things you find in Hardik Pandya's Pocket #INDvsENG https://t.co/ScXteWLN5A
There is something about the short ball from Hardik, catches lot of batters by surprise even some well settled ones like in this case.
Hardik Pandya in Int'l cricket:-Best Bowling in ODIs in SENA.Best bowling in Tests in SENA.Best bowling in T20I in SENA.HS in ODIs in SENA.HS in T20I in SENA.Int'l debut in SENA.First T20I MOM in SENA.First ODI MOM vs SENA.First Test MOM in Away.HS in Test in Away.
Hardik and Jadeja together doing well especially in ODIs solve so many problems at once man.
Are we surprised? That was an excellent catch from Jadeja! And Hardik takes down big wickets again. 4 for him. Is this one? Proper gut feel coming true then. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…
T20I series - Hardik Pandya registered his best T20I bowling figures ✅ODI series - Hardik Pandya registered his best ODI bowling figures ✅(Both came under the Captaincy of Rohit Sharma he always brings out the best from every player 💙) https://t.co/7aZ3rGYKug
With this length, Hardik Pandya can dismiss Shreyas Iyer 6 times in an over.
Hardik Pandya in Last 3 monthsWon IPL TrophyAchieved his Highest T20I ScoreAchieved his Best Bowling fig in T20IAchieved his Best Bowling fig in ODI*#ENGvsIND
Most Wickets taken by Hardik Pandya in a Country40 in England*39 in India11 in Srilanka10 in Southafrica#ENGvIND
A fit Hardik Pandya is the most important asset for team India in white ball format. Can be our trump card in WC!!
Hardik Pandya has taken 4 or more wkts in an innings in all 3 formats in England. Only one English player has achieved this feat, he is Chris Jordan. #ENGvIND
Hardik Pandya has 3 four wicket hauls and 1 five wicket haul in international cricket - all came against England in England.
This is the best Hardik-Jadeja partnership I have seen on the field. #ENGvIND
IF the current Indian team ever wins a World Cup, expect Hardik to be the Player-of-the-Tournament. He's that crucial to the white-ball setup.His workload management therefore as much a priority as Bumrah's.
Everytime #TeamIndia needs a breakthrough Hardik Pandya: https://t.co/OpgmmzrQH1
Everytime Hardik Pandya comes in to bowl: https://t.co/oIkFmeVTR5
Hardik Pandya is fast becoming India’s most important player in white-ball cricket. A fit Hardik is simply priceless. And yeah…you may try to find his replacements but there are none in India ATM.

Hardik Pandya was easily the pick of the Indian bowlers

Despite India striking early and sending back both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root without troubling the scorers, England launched a counter attack. Both Jason Roy and Ben Stokes began finding boundaries at regular intervals and it looked like the game would slip away from the visitors.

But Hardik Pandya came into the attack and bowled a ridiculous spell. In his first four overs, Pandya bowled three maidens and gave away just two runs, picking up the wickets of both Roy and Stokes.

Moeen Ali looked dangerous till he lasted but he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja and that brought together two local lads in Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone. The two got together in a partnership and were setting themselves up to explode at the death.

But knowing that Livingstone would take on the short ball, Pandya kept on dishing it to him. Livingstone did smash a couple out of the ground, but he fell into India's trap as he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep square leg.

The combination of Pandya and Jadeja once again worked as Buttler was also dismissed in a similar fashion. Although Pandya had a great day with the ball, it seems like he will need to contribute some crucial runs too if India are to win the series. At the time of writing, India find themselves in a spot of bother at 84-4 after 19 overs with Pandya and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

