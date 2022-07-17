"Prime Hardik Pandya is completely unmatchable"- Fans erupt as all-rounder bags best ODI figures against England

Hardik Pandya continued his incredible resurgence as an all-rounder by bagging his best figures in ODI cricket (4/24) against England at Old Trafford on Sunday (July 17). The 28-year-old picked up crucial wickets and was one of the major reasons why the hosts once again failed to cross the 300-run mark.
With this, Pandya has incredibly got his best figures in each of the three formats against England in England. He was especially effective with his short balls and that was something no England batter could completely dominate.
Captain Rohit Sharma used the 28-year-old really well and the all-rounder delivered almost every time the skipper brought him back to break the partnership. Fans on Twitter hailed Hardik Pandya for his brilliant bowling and felt that when he is at his peak fitness, India simply don't have anyone better in that role.
Hardik Pandya was easily the pick of the Indian bowlers
Despite India striking early and sending back both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root without troubling the scorers, England launched a counter attack. Both Jason Roy and Ben Stokes began finding boundaries at regular intervals and it looked like the game would slip away from the visitors.
But Hardik Pandya came into the attack and bowled a ridiculous spell. In his first four overs, Pandya bowled three maidens and gave away just two runs, picking up the wickets of both Roy and Stokes.
Moeen Ali looked dangerous till he lasted but he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja and that brought together two local lads in Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone. The two got together in a partnership and were setting themselves up to explode at the death.
But knowing that Livingstone would take on the short ball, Pandya kept on dishing it to him. Livingstone did smash a couple out of the ground, but he fell into India's trap as he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep square leg.
The combination of Pandya and Jadeja once again worked as Buttler was also dismissed in a similar fashion. Although Pandya had a great day with the ball, it seems like he will need to contribute some crucial runs too if India are to win the series. At the time of writing, India find themselves in a spot of bother at 84-4 after 19 overs with Pandya and Rishabh Pant at the crease.