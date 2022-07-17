"Prime Hardik Pandya is completely unmatchable"- Fans erupt as all-rounder bags best ODI figures against England

Hardik Pandya continued his incredible resurgence as an all-rounder by bagging his best figures in ODI cricket (4/24) against England at Old Trafford on Sunday (July 17). The 28-year-old picked up crucial wickets and was one of the major reasons why the hosts once again failed to cross the 300-run mark.

With this, Pandya has incredibly got his best figures in each of the three formats against England in England. He was especially effective with his short balls and that was something no England batter could completely dominate.

Captain Rohit Sharma used the 28-year-old really well and the all-rounder delivered almost every time the skipper brought him back to break the partnership. Fans on Twitter hailed Hardik Pandya for his brilliant bowling and felt that when he is at his peak fitness, India simply don't have anyone better in that role.

Here are some of the reactions:

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Repeating it again Prime Hardik Pandya is completely unmatchable.! One of the best all rounder in white ball in recent times.!

Prashanth S @ps_it_is There is something about the short ball from Hardik, catches lot of batters by surprise even some well settled ones like in this case.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hardik Pandya in Int'l cricket:-



Best Bowling in ODIs in SENA.

Best bowling in Tests in SENA.

Best bowling in T20I in SENA.

HS in ODIs in SENA.

HS in T20I in SENA.

Int'l debut in SENA.

First T20I MOM in SENA.

First ODI MOM vs SENA.

First Test MOM in Away.

HS in Test in Away. Hardik Pandya in Int'l cricket:-Best Bowling in ODIs in SENA.Best bowling in Tests in SENA.Best bowling in T20I in SENA.HS in ODIs in SENA.HS in T20I in SENA.Int'l debut in SENA.First T20I MOM in SENA.First ODI MOM vs SENA.First Test MOM in Away.HS in Test in Away.

Udit @udit_buch Hardik and Jadeja together doing well especially in ODIs solve so many problems at once man.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS For a second it felt as like Hardik five-fer is on and read it one in the 5W column. Long way away from it right now. Are we surprised? That was an excellent catch from Jadeja! And Hardik takes down big wickets again. 4 for him. Is this one? Proper gut feel coming true then.

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP



ODI series - Hardik Pandya registered his best ODI bowling figures



ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP

T20I series - Hardik Pandya registered his best T20I bowling figures

ODI series - Hardik Pandya registered his best ODI bowling figures

(Both came under the Captaincy of Rohit Sharma he always brings out the best from every player )

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh With this length, Hardik Pandya can dismiss Shreyas Iyer 6 times in an over.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Won IPL Trophy

Achieved his Highest T20I Score

Achieved his Best Bowling fig in T20I

Achieved his Best Bowling fig in ODI*



𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

Hardik Pandya in Last 3 months

Won IPL Trophy

Achieved his Highest T20I Score

Achieved his Best Bowling fig in T20I

Achieved his Best Bowling fig in ODI*

#ENGvsIND

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



40 in England*

39 in India

11 in Srilanka

10 in Southafrica



𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

Most Wickets taken by Hardik Pandya in a Country

40 in England*

39 in India

11 in Srilanka

10 in Southafrica

#ENGvIND

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla A fit Hardik Pandya is the most important asset for team India in white ball format. Can be our trump card in WC!!

Prithvi @Puneite_

Prithvi @Puneite_

Hardik Pandya has taken 4 or more wkts in an innings in all 3 formats in England.

Only one English player has achieved this feat, he is Chris Jordan. #ENGvIND

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hardik Pandya has 3 four wicket hauls and 1 five wicket haul in international cricket - all came against England in England.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer This is the best Hardik-Jadeja partnership I have seen on the field. #ENGvIND

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh IF the current Indian team ever wins a World Cup, expect Hardik to be the Player-of-the-Tournament. He's that crucial to the white-ball setup.



Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh IF the current Indian team ever wins a World Cup, expect Hardik to be the Player-of-the-Tournament. He's that crucial to the white-ball setup.

His workload management therefore as much a priority as Bumrah's.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Everytime Hardik Pandya comes in to bowl:

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Hardik Pandya is fast becoming India's most important player in white-ball cricket. A fit Hardik is simply priceless. And yeah…you may try to find his replacements but there are none in India ATM.

Hardik Pandya was easily the pick of the Indian bowlers

Despite India striking early and sending back both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root without troubling the scorers, England launched a counter attack. Both Jason Roy and Ben Stokes began finding boundaries at regular intervals and it looked like the game would slip away from the visitors.

But Hardik Pandya came into the attack and bowled a ridiculous spell. In his first four overs, Pandya bowled three maidens and gave away just two runs, picking up the wickets of both Roy and Stokes.

Moeen Ali looked dangerous till he lasted but he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja and that brought together two local lads in Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone. The two got together in a partnership and were setting themselves up to explode at the death.

But knowing that Livingstone would take on the short ball, Pandya kept on dishing it to him. Livingstone did smash a couple out of the ground, but he fell into India's trap as he was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at deep square leg.

The combination of Pandya and Jadeja once again worked as Buttler was also dismissed in a similar fashion. Although Pandya had a great day with the ball, it seems like he will need to contribute some crucial runs too if India are to win the series. At the time of writing, India find themselves in a spot of bother at 84-4 after 19 overs with Pandya and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

