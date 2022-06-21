Ravichandran Ashwin doubtful for one-off Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and has missed the flight that the Indian Test team took to England a few days ago. The 35-year-old was announced as part of the squad for the one-off Test.

But reports from PTI stated that since he got infected by COVID, he has been in home isolation in Chennai. There are also doubts about whether he will recover in time for the one-off Test.

Ashwin featured in the IPL 2022 season for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but wasn't part of the Indian team that played the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The veteran off-spinner played for local team MRC A in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's (TNCA's) first division league.

The Indian team, meanwhile, started their training session in Leicester yesterday and are gearing up for what could be one hell of a challenge.

Ravichandran Ashwin might not play the one-off Test even if he is available

An injury to Ravindra Jadeja meant that Ravichandran Ashwin was India's first-choice spinner in the Test series away to South Africa earlier this year. However, with him at No. 7 and Shardul Thakur at No. 8, India’s batting looked a bit thin on paper.

That's what probably cost them the series as they couldn't post large enough targets.

The series loss showed how important Jadeja is to the Indian Test team, especially in overseas conditions. The southpaw has grown exponentially as a batter at No. 7 and has given the team the belief to play that extra seamer or spinner to pick 20 wickets.

With Jadeja back to full fitness, he is likely to take that No. 7 spot and conditions at Edgbaston probably won't be ideal for playing both him and Ashwin. It will be interesting to see whether India stick to the ploy of playing five bowlers or add an extra batter looking at conditions under new captain Rohit Sharma.

