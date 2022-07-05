Ravichandran Ashwin provides weather update from Birmingham ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 Test's final day

Ravichandran Ashwin posted an Instagram story from his hotel room ahead of the final day of the Edgbaston Test between India and England. The hosts need 119 runs to level the five-match series 2-2, while the Indian team needs to pick up seven wickets to win the series 3-1.

It is the final day of the match, and if rain does not allow any action in Birmingham, the game will end in a draw. However, the weather forecast suggests that there will not be much rainfall today.

Sharing an update to fans from the team hotel, Ashwin posted a boomerang video and wrote:

"Overcast morning."

Looking at the weather forecast for today's match hours, it seems unlikely that any overs will be lost due to rain. The skies will remain partly cloudy at the start of Day 5 and will get sunnier in Birmingham as the day progresses.

Danish Kaneria thinks India made a massive error by leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin for the ongoing Test against England

Ravichandran Ashwin warmed the benches in all five Test matches against England.

England have the upper hand in the Edgbaston Test heading into the final day of the game. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria felt that the visitors made a mistake by ignoring Ashwin for this Test.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said that the conditions would have suited a player like Ashwin.

"I just can’t understand the logic of leaving out a world-class bowler like Ashwin. Remember, this is the summer season in England. Everyone knows that during the summer, wickets start helping the spinners late on Day 2 and Day 3," said Kaneria.

The final day of the Test will get underway at 3 pm IST. It will be interesting to see if India can emerge victorious and win their first series on English soil since 2007.

