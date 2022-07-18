"Rishabh Pant is the box office. Mad man"- Fans erupt as Pant's maiden ODI ton seals historic series win for India against England

Rishabh Pant stood tall in yet another decider as his maiden ODI century on Sunday (July 17) helped India win their first one-day series in England after seven years. India were under extreme pressure and at 72/4, it looked like the hosts would wrap up another series win.

However, Pant got together with Hardik Pandya and the duo added a brilliant 133 runs for the fifth wicket. After Pandya departed, Rishabh Pant took matters into his own hands and helped India coast to the target.

The 24-year-old's unbeaten 125*(113) simply blew away England, despite the hosts dominating for the early part of the second innings. This knock has once again shown why Pant is perhaps an invaluable gem of Indian cricket.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rishabh Pant for pacing his knock to perfection with Pandya, before accelerating towards the end with some ridiculous shots. Here are some of the reactions:

Sourav Ganguly @SGanguly99 Super performance in england ..not easy in their country ..2-2 test .win in T20 and one days..well done dravid ,rohit sharma,ravi shastri,virat kohli @bcci ..pant just special..so is pandu ..

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan This is one of the best ODI💯 under pressure on the English soil from an Indian batter, Considering series was on the line @RishabhPant17

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla The most crazy, destructive and entertaining batter of current era!!

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Hardik Pandya is man of the series!

Madman Hardik deserves it.



Bumrah missed it because he missed the final match, else it was him as they said. Hardik Pandya is man of the series! Madman Hardik deserves it. Bumrah missed it because he missed the final match, else it was him as they said.

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense 😅!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that's how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch 💪 #indiavseng

Udit @udit_buch Pandya made 71(55) but I rarely remember any 1 shot he played in the air or with risk involved. Incredible knock that too with the amount of control and maturity Pandya made 71(55) but I rarely remember any 1 shot he played in the air or with risk involved. Incredible knock that too with the amount of control and maturity

you saw both today. That's it ! 🤫

Ankit Anand @ankitanandjha45 We want to prepare for 10-3 situations and We back players on the basis of their qualities: Captain Rohit Sharma said these words 👀❤️you saw both today. That's it ! 🤫@ImRo45 🫂 @RishabhPant17

Prithvi @Puneite_ This will be a familiar sight from now on. He is going to finish many games in the next 10 years. This will be a familiar sight from now on. He is going to finish many games in the next 10 years.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Hopefully more Pant and Hardik partnerships in future. Especially after the top order failure, also the decline lately. Very satisfying chase. Hopefully more Pant and Hardik partnerships in future. Especially after the top order failure, also the decline lately. Very satisfying chase.

159* at 2-1

92 & 92 vs WI in 2 tests

97 @ SCG

89* Gabba

101 at 2-1

77 at 0-1

78 at 1-1

100 @ CT (1-1)

85 at 0-1

96 & (39 & 50) in 2 tests

146 & 59 at 2-1

125* at 1-1



Weirdly_Gripping @WeirdlyGripping series defining knocks..
159* at 2-1
92 & 92 vs WI in 2 tests
97 @ SCG
89* Gabba
101 at 2-1
77 at 0-1
78 at 1-1
100 @ CT (1-1)
85 at 0-1
96 & (39 & 50) in 2 tests
146 & 59 at 2-1
125* at 1-1
When the team is under pressure & going gets tough, he raises his bar #RishabhPant

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Full marks to Kookaburra. That this ball hasn't gone out of shape despite Pant smashing the living daylights out of it with that slog is testament to its endurance! #ENGvIND Full marks to Kookaburra. That this ball hasn't gone out of shape despite Pant smashing the living daylights out of it with that slog is testament to its endurance! #ENGvIND

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Rishabh Pant played yet another series winning knock. Very normal for him. Rishabh Pant played yet another series winning knock. Very normal for him.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 under PRESSUE

He didn’t walk on the destined India’s fortune, as India struggled but decided the faith himself.

Look at the conversion rate after he crossed 50. Words fall short!



Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Remarkable knock from an incredible youngster, who played maturely to get his maiden ODI💯 under PRESSUE
He didn't walk on the destined India's fortune, as India struggled but decided the faith himself.
Look at the conversion rate after he crossed 50. Words fall short!
#ENGvIND

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Pant really paced his innings quite well today. Reached his fifty in 71 balls, and then changed gears to add his next fifty in 35 balls.



Hopefully, today's innings, allows him to understand how to set up a tempo in ODIs. Pant really paced his innings quite well today. Reached his fifty in 71 balls, and then changed gears to add his next fifty in 35 balls.Hopefully, today's innings, allows him to understand how to set up a tempo in ODIs.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Maturity of the highest kind. A truly special innings from a special...This is all I had typed since I had to head back to the game. And he smashes five on the trot. Nuts. Absolutely nuts! Rishabh Pant, you're out of this world! #ENGvIND

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla This is what makes Rishabh Pant stand out from the rest of the crowd. Most of his big innings have come in clutch situations and he is at it again in Manchester. This is what makes Rishabh Pant stand out from the rest of the crowd. Most of his big innings have come in clutch situations and he is at it again in Manchester.

Anuj Trivedi @anuj10trivedi Feel we are far from seeing Pant's peak, and that is scary! This guy could just have an unimaginable career trajectory. A very very special talent who is now realising his potential across formats. #RishabhPant #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND

Farzan Patel @TheTipsyParsi An innings for the ages. What a special player Rishabh Pant is.#ENGvIND

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 This is the innings we missed in 2019 semi final

How things were similar in 2019 at the same Old Trafford

Top 3 collapse middle order juggling hard

Pant played like Dhoni until his 50 & Hardik was the initial game changer

Bowling was always good

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 This is the innings we missed in 2019 semi final
How things were similar in 2019 at the same Old Trafford
Top 3 collapse middle order juggling hard
Pant played like Dhoni until his 50 & Hardik was the initial game changer
Bowling was always good
If only 1 player did it different!

Udit @udit_buch Jammy Sir had the luxury of Yuvi-Dhoni as a captain, today he made Hardik-Pant our Yuvi-Dhoni as coach Jammy Sir had the luxury of Yuvi-Dhoni as a captain, today he made Hardik-Pant our Yuvi-Dhoni as coach 🔥🔥

Abhishek @abhishekr2502 Rishabh Pant is the box office. Mad man. #ENGvIND Rishabh Pant is the box office. Mad man. #ENGvIND

tanya @ch3rryw8n3 Rishabh Pant is literally a BIG MATCH player and he steps up for us whenever we needed him the most. Dare you to compare him with anyone else. Our Pant has levels Rishabh Pant is literally a BIG MATCH player and he steps up for us whenever we needed him the most. Dare you to compare him with anyone else. Our Pant has levels 🔥

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya put together a partnership for the ages

It was the same old story for India in the chase as despite their target being just 260, their top three failed once again. Shikhar Dhawan continued to look woefully out of form as he spooned one straight to point.

Reece Topley once again proved to be the nemesis for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as his angle across the right-handers induced the edge that led to their dismissal.

Suryakumar Yadav did try to consolidate India's innings alongside Rishabh Pant, but the former fell cheaply and India were in a precarious situation. Pandya had an incredible day with the ball and was needed with the bat too.

The 28-year-old didn't let the situation affect him and played his natural game, scoring at more than a run-a-ball. Gradually, Pant grew in confidence at the other end and runs began to flow.

Even though Pandya was dismissed for 71(55), Pant was well set and had the reliable Ravindra Jadeja with him till the end. The 24-year-old played some jaw-dropping shots and the likes of David Willey simply had no answer to his incredible innings.

India won yet another series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The thumbs up shown by Pant to his captain after the end of the game was enough to suggest that he had repaid the faith shown in him by Rohit.

