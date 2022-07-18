"Rishabh Pant is the box office. Mad man"- Fans erupt as Pant's maiden ODI ton seals historic series win for India against England

Rishabh Pant stood tall in yet another decider as his maiden ODI century on Sunday (July 17) helped India win their first one-day series in England after seven years. India were under extreme pressure and at 72/4, it looked like the hosts would wrap up another series win.
However, Pant got together with Hardik Pandya and the duo added a brilliant 133 runs for the fifth wicket. After Pandya departed, Rishabh Pant took matters into his own hands and helped India coast to the target.
The 24-year-old's unbeaten 125*(113) simply blew away England, despite the hosts dominating for the early part of the second innings. This knock has once again shown why Pant is perhaps an invaluable gem of Indian cricket.
Fans on Twitter hailed Rishabh Pant for pacing his knock to perfection with Pandya, before accelerating towards the end with some ridiculous shots. Here are some of the reactions:
Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya put together a partnership for the ages
It was the same old story for India in the chase as despite their target being just 260, their top three failed once again. Shikhar Dhawan continued to look woefully out of form as he spooned one straight to point.
Reece Topley once again proved to be the nemesis for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as his angle across the right-handers induced the edge that led to their dismissal.
Suryakumar Yadav did try to consolidate India's innings alongside Rishabh Pant, but the former fell cheaply and India were in a precarious situation. Pandya had an incredible day with the ball and was needed with the bat too.
The 28-year-old didn't let the situation affect him and played his natural game, scoring at more than a run-a-ball. Gradually, Pant grew in confidence at the other end and runs began to flow.
Even though Pandya was dismissed for 71(55), Pant was well set and had the reliable Ravindra Jadeja with him till the end. The 24-year-old played some jaw-dropping shots and the likes of David Willey simply had no answer to his incredible innings.
India won yet another series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The thumbs up shown by Pant to his captain after the end of the game was enough to suggest that he had repaid the faith shown in him by Rohit.