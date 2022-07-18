Create
"Rishabh Pant is the box office. Mad man"- Fans erupt as Pant's maiden ODI ton seals historic series win for India against England

Captain Rohit Sharma was proud of the way Rishabh Pant batted. (P.C.:Twitter)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Rishabh Pant stood tall in yet another decider as his maiden ODI century on Sunday (July 17) helped India win their first one-day series in England after seven years. India were under extreme pressure and at 72/4, it looked like the hosts would wrap up another series win.

However, Pant got together with Hardik Pandya and the duo added a brilliant 133 runs for the fifth wicket. After Pandya departed, Rishabh Pant took matters into his own hands and helped India coast to the target.

The 24-year-old's unbeaten 125*(113) simply blew away England, despite the hosts dominating for the early part of the second innings. This knock has once again shown why Pant is perhaps an invaluable gem of Indian cricket.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rishabh Pant for pacing his knock to perfection with Pandya, before accelerating towards the end with some ridiculous shots. Here are some of the reactions:

MANCHESTER IS BLUE 😉🏆#ENGvIND #BharatArmyhttps://t.co/E1JM1WI7Da
Brilliant run chase and a great series win. 🇮🇳🏆 https://t.co/Mcu2KSxct6
Lying on a baaz having a ball.Hope you're well @MichaelVaughan 😏 #ENGvIND https://t.co/gokCsq2r0b
Superb knock from Rishabh Pant 👏👏👏#ENGvIND https://t.co/8xCp87xuY1
Super performance in england ..not easy in their country ..2-2 test .win in T20 and one days..well done dravid ,rohit sharma,ravi shastri,virat kohli @bcci ..pant just special..so is pandu ..
This is one of the best ODI💯 under pressure on the English soil from an Indian batter, Considering series was on the line @RishabhPant17
The most crazy, destructive and entertaining batter of current era!! https://t.co/0H3HGx7Y4h
Hardik Pandya is man of the series! Madman Hardik deserves it. Bumrah missed it because he missed the final match, else it was him as they said.
Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense 😅!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch 💪 #indiavseng
Pin drop silence tonight we see 😌 twitter.com/thebharatarmy/…
Pandya made 71(55) but I rarely remember any 1 shot he played in the air or with risk involved. Incredible knock that too with the amount of control and maturity
A special innings from Pant. Congratulations to India on winning the series 👏Scorecard/clips: ms.spr.ly/6010bAnS0🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 https://t.co/eaallO99XW
We want to prepare for 10-3 situations and We back players on the basis of their qualities: Captain Rohit Sharma said these words 👀❤️you saw both today. That's it ! 🤫@ImRo45 🫂 @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/jFG55uNgTK
This will be a familiar sight from now on. He is going to finish many games in the next 10 years.
Next biggest superstar of Indian Cricket. All set to rule next 10 years. https://t.co/iH5WEsOyu5
Tell the world we have arrived. https://t.co/HcHzx7YHZk
Hopefully more Pant and Hardik partnerships in future. Especially after the top order failure, also the decline lately. Very satisfying chase.
What a cricketer @RishabhPant17 is .. Incredibly entertaining but also very smart .. #ENGvIND
#RishabhPant series defining knocks..159* at 2-192 & 92 vs WI in 2 tests 97 @ SCG89* Gabba101 at 2-177 at 0-178 at 1-1100 @ CT (1-1) 85 at 0-196 & (39 & 50) in 2 tests146 & 59 at 2-1125* at 1-1When the team is under pressure & going gets tough, he raises his bar
Full marks to Kookaburra. That this ball hasn't gone out of shape despite Pant smashing the living daylights out of it with that slog is testament to its endurance! #ENGvIND
Rishabh Pant played yet another series winning knock. Very normal for him.
Remarkable knock from an incredible youngster, who played maturely to get his maiden ODI💯 under PRESSUEHe didn’t walk on the destined India’s fortune, as India struggled but decided the faith himself.Look at the conversion rate after he crossed 50. Words fall short!#ENGvIND
Pant really paced his innings quite well today. Reached his fifty in 71 balls, and then changed gears to add his next fifty in 35 balls.Hopefully, today's innings, allows him to understand how to set up a tempo in ODIs.
Maturity of the highest kind. A truly special innings from a special...This is all I had typed since I had to head back to the game. And he smashes five on the trot. Nuts. Absolutely nuts! Rishabh Pant, you're out of this world! #ENGvIND
This is what makes Rishabh Pant stand out from the rest of the crowd. Most of his big innings have come in clutch situations and he is at it again in Manchester.
Feel we are far from seeing Pant's peak, and that is scary! This guy could just have an unimaginable career trajectory. A very very special talent who is now realising his potential across formats. #RishabhPant #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND
An innings for the ages. What a special player Rishabh Pant is.#ENGvIND
Believe in Pant Supremacy!!🔥The "SAVIOUR" 🇮🇳#INDvsEND #RishabhPant https://t.co/BXhLrlYHUv
This is the innings we missed in 2019 semi finalHow things were similar in 2019 at the same Old TraffordTop 3 collapse middle order juggling hardPant played like Dhoni until his 50 & Hardik was the initial game changerBowling was always goodIf only 1 player did it different!
Jammy Sir had the luxury of Yuvi-Dhoni as a captain, today he made Hardik-Pant our Yuvi-Dhoni as coach 🔥🔥
Rishabh Pant is the box office. Mad man. #ENGvIND
Rishabh Pant is literally a BIG MATCH player and he steps up for us whenever we needed him the most. Dare you to compare him with anyone else. Our Pant has levels 🔥
"72/4, pressure on Hardik and Pant."Meanwhile @hardikpandya7 and @RishabhPant17: #ENGvIND https://t.co/LkDs5ZDNqG

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya put together a partnership for the ages

It was the same old story for India in the chase as despite their target being just 260, their top three failed once again. Shikhar Dhawan continued to look woefully out of form as he spooned one straight to point.

Reece Topley once again proved to be the nemesis for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as his angle across the right-handers induced the edge that led to their dismissal.

Suryakumar Yadav did try to consolidate India's innings alongside Rishabh Pant, but the former fell cheaply and India were in a precarious situation. Pandya had an incredible day with the ball and was needed with the bat too.

The 28-year-old didn't let the situation affect him and played his natural game, scoring at more than a run-a-ball. Gradually, Pant grew in confidence at the other end and runs began to flow.

Also Read Story Continues below

Even though Pandya was dismissed for 71(55), Pant was well set and had the reliable Ravindra Jadeja with him till the end. The 24-year-old played some jaw-dropping shots and the likes of David Willey simply had no answer to his incredible innings.

India won yet another series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The thumbs up shown by Pant to his captain after the end of the game was enough to suggest that he had repaid the faith shown in him by Rohit.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Comments

