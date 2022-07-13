Rishabh Pant's batting has helped his wicketkeeping: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was impressed with Rishabh Pant's glovework behind the stumps during the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. Although Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were successful in finding the edge of the batters, Pant too did his job by holding onto some absolute stunners.

The wickets of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes had a lot to do with Rishabh Pant's brilliant glovework. The 24-year-old judged the bounce and trajectory of the ball to perfection and a couple of them were simply sensational one-handed efforts.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rishabh Pant's improvement in wicketkeeping department is highly admirable. Rishabh Pant's improvement in wicketkeeping department is highly admirable. https://t.co/nilMt9AZpz

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the first ODI, Wasim Jaffer explained how Rishabh Pant's batting and wicketkeeping are related to each other. He said:

"(On whether Pant's form with the bat is helping his wicketkeeping) Yes. And also when a wicketkeeper does good wicketkeeping, that reflects in his batting."

This is India's most impactful ODI win in SENA countries: Wasim Jaffer

SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries have often been daunting for any touring side, especially those from the subcontinent.

Although India have had some memorable wins in white-ball cricket in these conditions, Wasim Jaffer believes that the Men in Blue's thumping win at The Oval is arguably the most comprehensive one in one-dayers. The 44-year-old feels the way India dominated England in their own backyard with the ball as well as the bat was simply incredible. On this, he stated:

"(On whether this is the most impactful ODI win for India in SENA countries) Yes. For any team to beat their opponents by 10 wickets on their own ground and that too with so much ease, so yes, undoubtedly."

India certainly have momentum on their side going into the second ODI to be played at Lord's on Thursday.

