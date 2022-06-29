IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh enjoys breakfast with Aashita Sood, posts selfie with daughter Samaira from England

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh uploaded a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories earlier on June 29. Ritika has been to England with her husband Rohit and daughter Samaira Sharma.

Rohit Sharma returned positive in his COVID-19 test a few days ago, but luckily, Ritika Sajdeh and Samaira returned negative. They are with the rest of the Indian squad in England.

Ritika had her breakfast with Mayank Agarwal's wife Aashita Sood. She posted a photo of their dish and tagged Sood's official Instagram account. Ritika shared a selfie with her daughter Samaira in her next selfie.

Rohit Sharma is currently under isolation in the team hotel. It is still not known if he will be fit to captain the Indian team in their upcoming ICC World Test Championship match against England at Edgbaston. India lead 2-1 in the five-match series, and a win in the final Test will help them register a historic win.

Rohit Sharma will undergo another COVID test tonight and then they will decide on his availability for the 5th Test.

The fifth Test will start on July 1 onwards in Birmingham. Earlier this week, England announced a strong 15-man squad for the Test against India.

Who will captain India if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the fifth Test?

In case Sharma is unavailable for the fifth Test, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will reportedly lead the Indian team.

Some fans even think that Virat Kohli could be an option to captain the side as India played the first four matches of this series under his leadership. However, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma does not think the former captain will lead again.

"He was not sacked or removed, he himself left the captaincy. So, I don't think I will see him leading again," Rajkumar Sharma was quoted as saying by IANS news agency.

