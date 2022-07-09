IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma surpasses Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates to become most capped T20I cricketer

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has set a new world record for the most T20I caps across men's and women's cricket. The second T20I match between India and England on July 9 marks the 127th time Sharma has donned the Indian jersey in the shortest format of the game.

Sharma made his T20I debut back in 2007 against England at Kingsmead during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup. He has been a regular fixture in the T20I team for quite some time, with the BCCI naming him India's full-time T20I captain last year.

Courtesy of his 127th appearance in T20I cricket, Sharma has now overtaken Australia Women's wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy and New Zealand Women's all-rounder Suzie Bates to become the most capped T20I player. Both Healy and Bates have played 126 T20Is in their respective careers.

SportsAmaze @Sports_amaze



127 - Rohit Sharma (IND)*

126 - Suzie Bates (NZ)

126 - Ellyse Perry (AUS)



#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #EngVsIndOnSonyTen Most T20I matches Played (Both Men & Women combined):127 - Rohit Sharma (IND)*126 - Suzie Bates (NZ)126 - Ellyse Perry (AUS) Most T20I matches Played (Both Men & Women combined):127 - Rohit Sharma (IND)*126 - Suzie Bates (NZ)126 - Ellyse Perry (AUS)#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #EngVsIndOnSonyTen

Rohit Sharma is currently on a 13-match winning streak as India's captain in T20I cricket. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue can continue their winning streak under Sharma against England at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma lost the toss in his 127th T20I match for India

Jos Buttler (R) won the toss and decided to bowl first at Edgbaston (Image Courtesy: Getty)

Sharma came out for the toss along with England captain Jos Buttler at Edgbaston earlier on Saturday. Buttler won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. After losing the toss, Sharma said that he would have batted first had he won the toss.

"We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch - from what I hear this was used two or three days before in a Blast game. We've understood how important it is to start well. These guys are among the best teams in the world," said Sharma.

Sharma has opened the innings with Rishabh Pant at Edgbaston. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far